Fortnite included limited-time characters and items to celebrate Star Wars Day

For him star wars daywhich takes place this Wednesday Fortnite will include a number of skins and accessories that will be available for a limited time for the players. Several of the items have been part of the game in the past and will return during this special occasion for the celebration of the franchise and the enjoyment of the fans.

Constantly, the video game of Epic Games It releases updates and new content to encourage its fans and attract new audiences. In this context, a resource that he frequently uses is to cross paths with well-known franchises and add them to the experience.

On this occasion, Several characters from the huge saga will be available in Fortnite, as detailed on the official site. Although Star Wars Day is May 4, the skins and accessories are available until May 17.

Specifically, the news includes a long list of characters that can be used in the Battle Royale. Regarding that, non-Battle Pass costumes will be recovered during the mentioned time frame. These are: Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Krrsantan.

This will not be the only novelty, since new objects also appeared. Players can use the laser swordsnamely, you can enjoy the weapons of Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan. In addition to what was already mentioned, a space was chosen to introduce the rifle again “blaster” E-11which can be obtained after changing bars at Stormtrooper checkpoints.

The Star Wars items that will be in Fortnite (epic Games/)

Finally and as usual, there is also a series of allusive missions to honor the franchise. Are will unlock bonus XP and an empire bannerhaving completed Stormtrooper training.

Some days ago, the game had done something similar with Street Fighter. For the 35 years that have passed since the launch of the first arcade, Fortnite included two characters with skins and an important series of accessories.

Then, joined Blanka and Sakura, who also brought alternate costumes. Along the same lines, they arrived with movements, dances and various accessories that are related to the remembered characters of the fighting saga.

The rumor that worried Star Wars fans

Beyond the celebration and the inclusion of the content in Fortnitefans of the franchise, especially those who enjoy the saga in the world of video games, were disappointed to hear a version of one of the most anticipated installments.

After the enormous success achieved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, gamers wait with anticipation for the sequel. However, the information given by the insider Jeff Grubb on his podcast GrubbSnax indicates that the decision would be release it only on new generation consolesso the accessibility would be significantly reduced.

This would have to do with a decision of Respawn Entertainmenta developer company, to focus mainly on the possibilities that bring so much Playstation 5 What Xbox Series X|S. Also, it will be released in pc.