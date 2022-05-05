Fed confirms hike of half a point; there would be two more

In a unanimous decision, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate by 50 basis points, to leave it between 0.75 and 1 percent.

This is the first time that the Committee has applied an increase of this proportion, since May 2000, and it becomes the second consecutive increase in the monetary policy normalization cycle.

The Fed warned in its statement that it will be appropriate to continue with increases in the range of the rate, “which means that the rate could continue to rise in similar proportions in the next two meetings”, admitted the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

“There is a broad perception among Committee members that additional 50-point increases should be on the table in the next two meetings,” he said.

According to the FOMC announcement calendar, the aforementioned meetings will be held on June 14 and 15 and July 26 and 27.

“Yes, it is possible that we will have to take the rate range to levels that we consider restrictive, only if we need to do so. But that decision is not in front of me right now, ”he commented at a press conference after disclosing the monetary announcement.

When arguing the decision of the increase in the statement, the Committee recognized that the economic activity of that country decreased in the first quarter of 2022. However, they highlighted that household spending and business fixed investment remained strong, while the creation of jobs remains strong.

At the conference, Chairman Powell stressed that an economy that is at risk of recession does not create jobs, and that neither families nor businesses spend when they perceive a risk in their economy. There are clearly no signs that the economy is close to a contraction, he said.

But inflation presses

In the same statement, the Committee stressed that “Inflation remains high, reflecting supply and demand imbalances.”

The central banker recalled that the increase in oil prices and other basic products are putting additional pressure on inflation, an escalation that is related to inflation from Russia to Ukraine.

He added that the health situation in China related to Covid also represents a new source of risk, due to the interruption of supply chains.

He commented that the US economy has strong conditions to withstand rate increases, especially assuming that the priority at this time is to guarantee price stability.

Without price stability, no person in the United States will be in good shape, he said.

In the statement, the Committee clarified that in June it will start with the sale of bonds. The proposal is to sell 47,000 million dollars a month for three months, including Treasury and mortgage bonds.

ymorales@eleconomista.com.mx