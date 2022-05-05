EVERYTHING CAME ON: Salah’s message after confirming that Real Madrid will be Liverpool’s rival in the Champions League final

He asked for this final, and fate fulfilled it.

Yesterday, after Liverpool advanced to the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final, Mohammed Salah declared, in an interview for bt sport, who wanted Real Madrid as an opponent in Paris. And, this time, his wishes were orders.

The whites staged an anthological comeback against Manchester City, ensuring their presence in the title game. Mo He was aware of what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu. And after the whistle was blown in overtime, she left a challenging message.

SALAH’S MESSAGE PRIOR TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

“We have an account to settle”wrote the African attacker on Twitter and Instagram, in clear reference to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, which he was unable to complete (controversial move with Sergio Ramos) and Liverpool ended up losing at the hands of Madrid.

What awaits us next May 28.

EVERYTHING CAME ON.

Undefeated data. Mohamed Salah has recorded 30 goals and 15 assists in 46 games played this season with Liverpool. Referrer.

Did you know…? Mohamed Salah already knows what it means to be a UEFA Champions League champion with Liverpool. He did it in 2019. He scored a penalty in the final.