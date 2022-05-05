Drew Barrymore Says She’d Like to Interview Britney Spears

The talk show by actress Drew Barrymore premiered in the midst of a pandemic in September 2020. Now, with two seasons broadcast and a third confirmed for the 2022-2023 period, the host thinks about the episodes that could come in the future.

Britney in The Drew Barrymore Show?

In an interview with the media VarietyBarrymore admitted that definitely would like to sit down and chat with Britney Spears for her show. “We can have a unique conversation”, said.

Although the actress, director and host mentioned that she has not asked Spears to appear in “The Drew Barrymore Show”, hopes to have an “open heart” interview with the singer. Britney Spears recently got rid of the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears and, after this, he has had various offers to tell his story.

In Barrymore’s case, she feels she can connect with Spears in a special way: “There are not many of us who have publicly lost their freedom, had crises in front of everyone, turned into jokes and fought their way back,” Drew explained.

Why would you like to interview her?

Since her legal guardianship ended in November, the pop princess has not been interviewed on television. However, of all the people who could do it, Drew Barrymore could be the most suitable.

This because The actress has had similar experiences with Spears: her mother committed her to a psychiatric hospital at age 13, and Barrymore was legally emancipated from her parents at 14.

On the other hand, after the legal guardianship ended, the media has been very interested in knowing what Britney has to say about her life story, but not only that. Home editorial Simon & Schuster was willing to pay him $15 million for a memoiras revealed Variety.

Finally, it should be noted that it is not the first time that Drew Barrymore is interested in this subject. Even in August he commented that everyone deserves the freedom “to make mistakes or a success in their lives and everything in between.” “I want people to have their civil rights, to have the freedom to live their lives,” he added.