Does Kim Kardashian want to marry boyfriend Pete Davidson? The clues

Kim Kardashian she is ready and would like to pronounce the fourth “I want it” on the altar after three failed marriages. This time the magical “yes” we dare to think that she wants to tell her current boyfriend of hers, Pete Davidson. He accompanied her on the red carpet of the Met Gala two days ago, but also at the launch of the beloved TV series The Kardashians.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson increasingly close-knit: check out a very sweet tattoo

“I believe in love“The reality star said in a clip anticipating the release of the May 5 episode of the series available on Hulu. “That’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. The fourth time is the good one! ” continued Kim, who has been legally divorced since March Kanye Westwith whom he shares four children: 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and Psalm, 2.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian in seventh heaven reveals: “With Pete Davidson I am happy and satisfied”

The founder of Skims she was previously married to the music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and with the NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. Although the most famous of the Kardashians did not say explicitly with whom she would like to marry, it is clear that, given her relationship with the star of the Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson would seem to be the right person for such an important step.

Kim Kardashian engaged: the debut as a couple at the White House

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian is very engaged: the tender photo on Instagram with Pete Davidson

The two made their highly anticipated official red carpet debut as a couple at the Correspondents Dinner White House in Washington, DC on April 30. Kardashian dazzled everyone in a sparkling Balenciaga dress fringed with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Davidson, 28, wore a black dress and Prada sunglasses. A few days later they showed up at Met where Kim sported a beautiful dress by Marilyn Monroe.