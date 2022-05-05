Chris Rock Jokes About Attacking Dave Chappelle: ‘Was It Will Smith?’

Chris Rock has not forgotten the incident he had with Will Smith at the Oscars and did not miss the opportunity to joke after actor Dave Chappelle was assaulted.

The previous Tuesday during the “Netflix is ​​a Joke” festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Chappelle was on stage when he was knocked down by a subject who ran to do it.

The actor, comedian and producer was attacked and the subject who did it, who was carrying a firearm and a knife, was arrested by elements of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight Chris Rock came on stage after and said, "Was that Will Smith?"

Chris Rock, who was attacked by Will Smith at the Oscars, when the protagonist of “The Pursuit of Happyness” slapped him after the former made a joke mocking Jada Pinkett’s alopecia, recalled the case .

Was that Will Smith? Chris Rock asked Chappelle ironically.to which the second replied: “he was a trans man.”

Chappelle was not injured after what happened at that moment, but many people went on stage to stop the attacker, Jamie Foxx was another one who tried to help and said that he thought it was all part of the show, “I didn’t know what the hell was going on “.

After the incident occurred, Will Smith suffered some consequences, such as the sanction of the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who decided to ban his presence at the Oscar ceremonies and other Academy events for 10 years.

Besides, was challenged by Chris Rock’s brothers to a boxing match, while his wife Jada Pinkett once mentioned that she was forced to marry the actor, because she was very young and pregnant, “I was under a lot of pressure.”