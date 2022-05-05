Camila Cabello posts an inspiring message on Instagram to boost self-esteem

Self love is something we all should have. Let’s learn to value, love and take care of ourselves. Camila Cabello is one of the artists who most promotes this message, He does it in his songs, videos for social networks, posts in which he demonstrates his own style and even “Cinderella” the movie in which he was the protagonist and was released last year. Now, Cabello has shared a message to boost your own self-esteem and we will also give you some tips so you can achieve it.

The MET Gala 2022, a charity event that took place on May 2 and marked one of the most important nights for fashion, Well, it is the place where most of the celebrities are wearing incredible outfits.

Camila Cabello after attending the gala, made a post on Instagram in which she commented: “Being surrounded by some of the most attractive people on earth made me almost forget that I was hot last night (meaning I looked great), but don’t worry, I remembered.”

Although she was surrounded by celebrities who looked great, Camila did not overlook her appearance at the gala and her own style, I was sure it looked amazing!

Many times this is the key word to have more self-confidence, enhance our “own style”. For this reason, we will give you some tips so that you can find yours, it will surely help you to show more confidence in yourself:

1.- Get inspired and update your style

Maybe the clothes you wear now don’t really say who you are or you might even like to dress better but you don’t know how. Get inspired! Look for images of looks on sites like Pinterest and encourage yourself to create your own style, taking into account the clothes that you liked. With this, you will have an idea of ​​what you would like to try and you can go to the stores.

On the other hand, there are people who wear the same style for a long time, if you don’t feel comfortable with this one, try a new one. Get out of your comfort zone and dare to update your looks with new trends. You will feel better for sure!

2.- Learn to dress according to your type of silhouette

Know your body, before finding your own style. It is very important to get the right clothes to highlight your figure and not cause the opposite effect. There are 5 types of silhouettes, for them we will give you some tips:

Hourglass: You have dream curves! Wear pants or skirts that reach your waist to accentuate it, plus showing your shoulders will make you look great

Square: Enhance your figure with shoulder pads and printed designs to create curves, you will notice a great change.

Triangle: Use shirts or jackets with prints or a lot of volume, as well as dresses that accentuate your waist, they will help create a balance with your lower part.

inverted triangle: Wear V-necklines and loose bottoms, like A-line skirts or loose fitting pants.

Oval: Choose wrap-around shirts or dresses and avoid very loose clothing.

3.- Have fun

Self-love is about accepting ourselves as we are, valuing ourselves, taking care of ourselves and having a good time. Therefore, make sure enjoy the moment when you are discovering or enhancing your own style. It’s about choosing what makes you feel comfortable and happy, without trying to imitate others.

Be clear about what you want to express and how you want to see yourself. Try new trends and adapt them to your style. The important thing is that your own style is the best version of yourself.

