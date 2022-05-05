Camila Cabello in fiery underwear shows off her great body to the fullest without fear of what they will say

Camila Hair He showed off his sensuality to the fullest during a photo session they did.

The Cuban wore a black transparent outfit that clearly showed her underwear. Without fear or insecurity, the singer looked at the camera like a model and showed how seductive she can be. With her hands up and curving her hips, Camila wowed all her fans.

And it is that the interpreter of “Bam, Bam” despite the fact that she has sometimes been criticized for supposedly being “overweight”, she feels very happy and proud of her spectacular body. For this reason, she is not afraid to show it in each of the photographs that she shares of her on her social networks.

In another image that she posted on her Instagram profile, she is seen wearing the same black underwear but without the see-through outfit she wore on top. This time she wore a sophisticated blazer that perfectly combined sensuality with elegance.

The publication reaches more than a million “likes” and thousands of comments that do not stop sending her beautiful messages about her talent, beauty and charisma. Even the singer Becky G was one of those who reacted positively to this photograph.

“The most beautiful woman in the world”, “Camila my love”, “Woowww”, “Oh my god, you are very beautiful”, “Beautiful woman”, “Esooo my love”, “as always, beautiful”, “Omg, too cute, too perfect, too wonderful!!! You are art”, “Diosaa”, “The most beautiful in the worldoo”, some of his 61 million followers wrote to him.

The singer seems to be at her best after the painful breakup with her ex-partner, the Canadian Shawn Mendes. Several months after being single, Camila released her new album called “Familia” which is inspired by the emotions she has felt during the last months of her separation. Even her song “Bam, Bam” is inspired by her old romance, as she herself confessed.

“I feel that I am finally at a point where I have lived experiences, I have gone to therapy, I have worked a lot and now I have managed to be well. I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life. It’s what this song and most of the rest of the album is about.”, he said in a past interview.

Furthermore, he added: “Well, in Latin music there are many songs with those kinds of life lessons… like the permanence of things and the good and hard times. I think that the permanence of love and relationships is also very common; one simply never knows what is around the corner, how things are going to progress, change and transform”.