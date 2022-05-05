Ariana DeBose’s new professional challenge

With a fun video on Instagram, Ariana DeBose announced today that she will host the 75th Tony Awardsthe great night of New York theater.

“Homecoming! I am so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly, to share with each member of this community who was determined to give the opportunity for the lights of Broadway to shine once again. This is a dream come true and I am excited to see you all on June 12,” wrote DeBose, who recently won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for his performance in West Side Story (Love without barriers), the remake directed by Steven Spielberg. The actress made history by establishing herself as the first Latina belonging to the LGBTQ community to win an Academy Award, as well as winning an Oscar with the same character as Rita Moreno 60 years ago, in 1962.

The Oscar winner will debut in a new role

With a career that began on Broadway, The Oscar-winning actress is proud to stand on the stage of the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York. to present awards to a community he loves.

Ariana DeBose has an extensive career thanks to his various roles in theater, having given life to roles such as “Disco Donna” in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”what earned him a nomination for Tony Award 2018; join in Hamilton: An American MusicalY Jane in “A Bronx Tale”.

“The celebration of the 75th Tony Awards is a great moment for all of us in the theater community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect hostess to direct this celebration. We can’t wait to see Ariana take the stage and dazzle, inspire and entertain us.” Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theater Wing.

