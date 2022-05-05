Ariana DeBose’s new professional challenge

With a fun video on Instagram, Ariana DeBose announced today that she will host the 75th Tony Awardsthe great night of New York theater.

Homecoming! I am so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly, to share with each member of this community who was determined to give the opportunity for the lights of Broadway to shine once again. This is a dream come true and I am excited to see you all on June 12,” wrote DeBose, who recently won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for his performance in West Side Story (Love without barriers), the remake directed by Steven Spielberg. The actress made history by establishing herself as the first Latina belonging to the LGBTQ community to win an Academy Award, as well as winning an Oscar with the same character as Rita Moreno 60 years ago, in 1962.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker