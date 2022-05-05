Amber Heard says Johnny Depp threatened to kill her

The actress Amber Heard assured this Wednesday, March 4, 2022 that his ex husbandthe also actor Johnny Depp, threatened with kill her during an argument they both had on their yacht while traveling through the Bahamas.

A week after Depp finished his testimonyHeard took the bench in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, USA) to testify in the trial facing the partner for defamationand in which they accuse each other of mutual abuse.

In litigation, Depp accuses her of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018, after her divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse“.

“I am here because my husband denounced for an article that I wrote“, started Heard, 36, who insisted that for her it is “deeply painful” having to relive the darkest moments of his five years of relationship.

throughout his statementwhich lasted more than three hours, Heard described Depp, 58, as a violent manunable to control his aggressiveness and with serious problems addiction at drugs.

Contrary to the version of the actor, who has assured that he never hit to one womenthe actress detailed several moments in which supposedly depp the hitthreatened and came to sexually abuse her.

Heard spoke of a trip to the Bahamas that he took with the actor, just before he sold his yacht, and in which they had a discussion for their problems with the alcohol and the drugs. According to the actress, Depp recriminated her that she had talked about her addiction with their children, also present on the trip.

“Then he grab for him neckheld me for a second and told me that could kill me and that I was a disgrace,” said Heard, who appeared in court in a dark three-piece suit and broke down in tears several times.

Depp, present in the room wearing sunglasses and a gray suit, tried to avoid the eye contact with Heard although he did not hide a expression from disbelief hearing that comment.

The couple met during the filming of “The Rum Diary” in 2008 and, according to the actress, both felt a immediate crush although they didn’t officially start dating until 2011.

“When I was with him he made me feel the prettiest person of the world, I felt seen”, she related excitedly.

But then she described the first time Depp hitone night in his apartment after she left laugh of a tattoo yours.

“I wish I would have been able to leave but I didn’t,” he stressed.

According to Heard, from then on Depp behaved way plus violentconditioned by the effects of the narcoticseven going so far as to introduce a bottle from crystal and look for drugs in their Private parts.

Last week, Depp ended four days of oral testimony in which he said that victim it was him and that Heard even broke his finger, which had to be rebuiltafter hitting him with a bottle of vodka during another discussion.

The actor asks his ex-partner USD 50 million for damages.

For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has promoted a campaign from defamation against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities face each other before the Justice: At the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as witnesssince the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as “aggressor from women“.



