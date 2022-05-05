Amber Heard gave a knife to Johnny Depp … with an enigmatic message

ANDl legal litigation that confronts Johnny Depp and Amber Heard He returned to leave a curious moment after the words of the first witness of the protagonist of Aquaman, Dawn Hughes.

The psychologist of the interpreter was testifying for the second time when Depp’s lawyers gave him a photograph in which a gift from Heard to her ex-husband can be seen.

The gift was a knife which carried an inscription in perfect Spanish: “To death”. This inscription has been a reason used by Depp’s defense to claim that there was no fear of the artist for her former husband.

Something that Hughes wanted to deny and that, in addition, tried to argue: “I bought it because I thought it would be a kind gift. The phraseology is that Mr. Depp said the only way out of this relationship was death.”

Dr. Hughes testifies that the knife #AmberHeard gave to #JohnnyDepp “Til death” was because Depp had told Heard the only way out of this relationship was death. (by Heard)@LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/D2VWVAG4gw ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 4, 2022

That phrase used by the former protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga caused concern in Dr. Hughes. During her statement, he claimed it was a matter of “clinical concern”.

The statements of the utility reveal the other side of the coin from the side of Amber Heard in this trial. A trial that continues to attract the attention of the public.