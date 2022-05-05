Aka 7even tells of the coma: “I have lived seven lives … But I have a great desire to learn”

You can find this article in the “Buongiorno Milano” newsletter. Every day at 7 am, from Monday to Friday, the members of the «Giorno» community will receive a newsletter dedicated to the city of Milan. For the first time, readers will be able to choose a complete product, which offers detailed information, enriched by many personalized contents: in addition to local news, an up-to-date guide to living your city in a new way, reading tips and much more. www.ilgiorno.it/ good morning milan

Milan – Seven lives are not enough. “On 14 October 2008 I went into a coma and stayed there for 7 days and 7 nights. I was 7 years old. And from that day on, everything changed.”

Because, once he has landed in the world of music, Luca Marzano has chosen to be called Aka 7even he explains it in the first pages of “7 Lives”, the autobiography published last autumn. “But now I am living an octave” assures the idol of Vicolo Equense transplanted between Città Studi and Loreto protagonist Friday evening of Radio Italia Live, broadcast not only on the frequencies and on the Milanese broadcaster’s website but also on Radio Italia Tv. “After the experience of ‘Amici’, in fact, it is as if I had started a new chapter”.

Going from “Amici”, in fact, to winning the “Best Italian Act” of the MTV European Music Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award is a big leap.

“I am a 21-year-old boy with a great desire to grow, to experience, to assimilate new things and the good fortune of having a team around him that is right for him”.

“Perfect like this” also brought it to the general public of Sanremo.

“A stage like that makes you scared (the term used is not exactly that – ed) but it also makes you grow a lot, because when you find yourself next to people like Morandi, Ranieri or Elisa you just have to learn”.

What does it offer to Radio Italia listeners?

“A large part of the repertoire of my first album, in an almost completely rearranged form, but also covers of ‘This immense’ by Pino Daniele and that of ‘Cambiare’ by Alex Baroni which I also performed at the Festival with Arisa on the evening reserved for collaborations” .

A living artist who appears to you in a dream?

“Two above all: Justin Bieber and Marracash”.

Surprises?

“At Radio Italia I will also sing ‘Come la prima volta’, my new single on the radio just tomorrow. I still carry in my head as a frame of a film “.

On 9 June it is then in concert at the Fabrique.

“I bring a show with an American flavor, with sets and dancers like Justin.

Or Chris Brown “.