A Small Favor: the movie that Netflix premiered and that brings together Anna Kendrick with Blake Lively

May 20, 2021 4:01 p.m.

A Small Favor is the name of the movie that was released in 2018 and that has just been added to the Netflix catalog. The film stars Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Blake Lively (Gossip Girl), and is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell.

The story centers on Stephanie, a small-town blogger, who meets sophisticated Emily when they realize their children are classmates at the same school. After spending several afternoons together telling each other her entire life, Emily asks Stephanie to take care of her son since her husband is in London and she must take a trip.

After a couple of days without answering, Stephanie turns to Sean, Emily’s husband, who files the complaint for the surprise and sudden disappearance of his wife, which will mark a before and after forever.

Original title

To Simple Favor.

Year

2018.

Duration

117 minutes

Country

USA.

Direction

Paul Feig.

Cast

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Glenda Braganza, Zach Smadu, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Sarah Baker, Kelly McCormack, Gia Sandhu, Joshua Satine, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, Dustin Milligan, Danielle Bourgon, Andrew Moodie, Sugenja Sri , Bashir Salahuddin, Howard Hoover, Ronnie Rowe, Melody Johnson, Melissa O’Neil, Linda Cardellini, Paul Jurewicz, Jean Smart, Roger Dunn, Corinne Conley, Olivia Sandoval, Umed Amin, Lesleh Donaldson, Chris Owens, Jung-Yul Kim, Domenic Cina, Julio Benítez.

Gender

Drama.

