22 Ex’s who dared to work together in TV series and movies
And to think that there are people who can’t stand meeting their ex even on Facebook
one.
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake had a fiu, fiu love relationship between 2003 and 2007. From shrek the third, in which they both worked as voice actors, came out shortly after their split, but the former couple reunited on screen for the 2011 film, Bad Teacher.
two.
Lea Michele told us in her book that she had a relationship with Matthew Morrison “during a Broadway turn” before they were both cast in gleein which Lea’s character, Rachel, at one point even fell in love with Mr. Schuester, played by Matthew.
3.
the stars of Game of ThronesLena Headey and Jerome Flynn reportedly used to date long before they were selected to be part of different houses in Westeros.
Four.
We were kind of confused by this one, but both Drew Barrymore and Justin Long seemed to confirm that they had broken up and were “just friends” when they were cast in the 2010 film, Distance love. However, they apparently got back together by the time the movie was released, only to split up again later that year.
5.
Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones parted ways in 2009 after many years together, but both later appeared in the 2011 film called New Year.
6.
Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern were in a relationship for a few years after meeting on the set of blue velvet in 1985. They returned to perform together on the set of twin peaks in 2017.
7.
Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana dated for about a year while filming the 2011 movie called Words and then both were selected for Guardians of the Galaxythree years later.
8.
Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki hung out while they both worked on roseanne and it was here that Sara said she realized that she was gay. They both ended up making her a couple again in The Big Bang Theory nearly a decade later.
9.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber were together for 11 years and had two children, but their separation in 2016 did not prevent them from working together on the film. Chuck.
10.
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak dated for a few years after meeting on the set of office, but have since maintained a close working relationship; for example, Mindy selected BJ in the mindy project in a role in which he dated Mindy, before realizing that she was in love with his best friend.
eleven.
Lastly, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony broke up in 2011, but that didn’t stop them from working together on the show. Q’Viva! The ChosenSome months later.
This post was translated from English.