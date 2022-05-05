22 Ex’s who dared to work together in TV series and movies

And to think that there are people who can’t stand meeting their ex even on Facebook

one.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake had a fiu, fiu love relationship between 2003 and 2007. From shrek the third, in which they both worked as voice actors, came out shortly after their split, but the former couple reunited on screen for the 2011 film, Bad Teacher.

Kmazur/WireImage/Getty Images, Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Cameron said of working with Justin back then: “We’re adults. Of course we could work together. It’s been three years since we parted ways. It’s done… We’re friends.”


two.

Lea Michele told us in her book that she had a relationship with Matthew Morrison “during a Broadway turn” before they were both cast in gleein which Lea’s character, Rachel, at one point even fell in love with Mr. Schuester, played by Matthew.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

However, Lea also said of Matthew that “he had been my friend for years.”


3.

the stars of Game of ThronesLena Headey and Jerome Flynn reportedly used to date long before they were selected to be part of different houses in Westeros.

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images, Jason Laveris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

They apparently refused to be filmed together in GoTwhich would explain why Bronn was so randomly absent from the only scene they had.


Four.

We were kind of confused by this one, but both Drew Barrymore and Justin Long seemed to confirm that they had broken up and were “just friends” when they were cast in the 2010 film, Distance love. However, they apparently got back together by the time the movie was released, only to split up again later that year.

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images, Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“We’re good friends. I think people find it a little confusing,” Drew said at the time.


5.

Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones parted ways in 2009 after many years together, but both later appeared in the 2011 film called New Year.

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We’re not together anymore, but we’re still best friends,” Cherry said back then.

6.

Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern were in a relationship for a few years after meeting on the set of blue velvet in 1985. They returned to perform together on the set of twin peaks in 2017.

Ron Galella via Getty Images, Jb Lacroix/WireImage

Kyle commented on having to film a sex scene together: “Laura and I were kind of like, ‘OK, here we go. Welcome back, 25 years later!’ She looks great, by the way. I have to say it.” . Yeah, it was weird. But we sure did have a few laughs.”


7.

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana dated for about a year while filming the 2011 movie called Words and then both were selected for Guardians of the Galaxythree years later.

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images, Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

And while Bradley’s raccoon character is, of course, a voice job, the two have had to do press together.


8.

Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki hung out while they both worked on roseanne and it was here that Sara said she realized that she was gay. They both ended up making her a couple again in The Big Bang Theory nearly a decade later.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

“We started dating and he would come over to my house and we’d make out and stuff, and then I’d start to feel down,” Sara recalled in 2013. “Eventually I told him I thought it was about my sexuality and he took it the wrong way.” sweeter”.


9.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber were together for 11 years and had two children, but their separation in 2016 did not prevent them from working together on the film. Chuck.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle, IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I remember the first day when she came out of the trailer with her leopard print clothes and fake boobs and hair,” Liev told People. “She went all out. I just knew it was going to be fun.”


10.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak dated for a few years after meeting on the set of office, but have since maintained a close working relationship; for example, Mindy selected BJ in the mindy project in a role in which he dated Mindy, before realizing that she was in love with his best friend.

Michael Tran Archive/FilmMagic/Getty Images, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

BJ commented on the episode, “I don’t know if it’s a direct analogy, but it was definitely inspired by our relationship. We’re best friends, pretty inseparable, a lot of chemistry between the two of us, and we don’t have a romantic relationship. Whenever we go out with someone else I think there’s a period where that other person is very skeptical about our friendship.”


eleven.

Lastly, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony broke up in 2011, but that didn’t stop them from working together on the show. Q’Viva! The ChosenSome months later.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jennifer joked in the debut episode that their relationship was “very Sonny and Cher after the divorce.”


This post was translated from English.

