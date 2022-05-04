Zendaya, the story of the Disney girl who succeeded as an addicted teenager in “Euphoria”

Just as the strange Winona Ryder was the icon of generation X and the hyperconnected Emma Watson, the millennial girl, it is seen how Zendaya is the figure that outlines, advances and it is planted in the role of centennial queen.

From disney girl, went on to be one of the most influential young stars. The actress and singer breaks it in cinema –the popcorn maker and the author alike–, television –she stars in the fetish series of the moment: euphoria– and, incidentally, is also a reference in the world of fashion.

However, live far from frivolity.

How many stars come to need no more than a name, loose like that, with nothing else? Prince, Madonna, Cher and now her, who doesn’t even wear a fancy one.

His mother – of German and Scottish descent–, and his father – African-American – named him like this: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. The first stack, and now the only one, derives from Tendai, which means “thank you” in Shona, a Bantu language from Zimbabwe.

In recent months, Zendaya was trending topic of the life. end of 2021 He returned for the third time to his role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Homefilm that is landmark nerd of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that brings together the last three Spider-Men.



Along with his partner in fiction and reality, Tom Holland (Spider-Man).

At the beginning of this year, he unleashed the public’s fanaticism in the second season of euphoriathe hit HBO series, where she plays Rue, an addicted teenager to drugs in recovery process.

And to close March, graced the red carpet at the Oscars -It was as part of the cast of dunes– which modern mermaid with her shirt cropped and a sequined Valentino superskirt that left look tasters bowing and proclaiming her “a 21st century Audrey Hepburn.” How did the start boom?

girl outfit

Born on September 1, 1996 in California, United States, and could have been one more. Bella, exotic, began her career as a child model.

Among his non-star appearances before fame, he was backup dancer in a commercial starring the already consecrated Selena Gómez.

At the age of eight, he joined a hip hop group called Future Shock Oakland and was also part of the cast of many amateur plays.

Newly at 13, in 2010, he got his first leading role in shake it upa Disney Channel series that aired until 2013.

Like many Disney stars, Zendaya went for the music side. In 2011 she released her first single, Swag It Outand a few months later the second, watch mewhat entered the rankings of the most listened to Billboard.

A year later he made his film debut with the comedy frenemies and participated in Dancing with the Stars. She was 16 years old and finished as runner-up.

Coming to 2013, released his first album and so it continued between musical collaborations, television programs and even acted in the video for the song Bad Blood by Taylor Swift.

But, beyond so much curriculum fast-forwardshe had icon destination.



Figure on the red carpet. Last year, at the Venice festival.

The traitor becomes fashionable

Every superstar today goes through a dramatic conflict in social networks and brunette Zendaya had hers with blonde Swift.

In 2009, Kanye West took to the stage at the MTV Music Awards for take the mic out of taylor swift, which had won the Video of the Year award, and saying that Beyoncé deserved it. The scandal continued over time.

In 2016, the singer quarreled with the rapper again and received a lot of hate on networks. In the middle of all that mess, the then emerging actress gave like to some of those tweets and got caught up in the messaccused of treason.

If Winona Ryder was the icon of generation X and the hyperconnected Emma Watson, the millennial girl, Zendaya is an icon of the centennial era.

But that didn’t make a dent in his star path. Zendaya focused on acting and the other side that ends up building her current profile: Fashion.

Although many times in everyday life is a girl in jogging, That’s how the paparazzi capture her many times and she doesn’t care, the actress is much more than a good hanger.

In 2015 he launched her first shoe collection and the following year, another. Zendaya embodies “being in the right place at the right time” until the last consequences and was in every pop milestone of recent times.



In Denis Villeneuve’s version of Dune, Zendaya is the mystical Chani.

In 2017, British actor and dancer Tom Holland made his forever great choreography of umbrellaby Rihanna, on the show Lip Sync Battle.

And she was not only the girl in fabulous shock at the side of the stage, but she was the figure to whom the actor he dedicated his sexiest moves to herpseudo transvestite, feminine and virile.

Now they are a couple: on the big screen and in real life. Because that same year was the super jump to stardom, when they starred Spider-Man: Homecoming.

more than a pretty face

In 2018 she was hired as Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador but because she’s more than just a pretty face, she co-designed the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collections.

Thus, he took advantage of the space to make room for another of her facets, the activist. Those designs are inspired by “strong, iconic women of the ’70s,” she explained, “to celebrate diversity and inclusion.”

Her shows at Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week they filled the catwalk with real sizes and also of models over 60 years old.

Then his social networks, like his public appearances, became his platform and took advantage of the world’s attention to “educate the ignorant”as he often says, on matters he advocates.

She has been a vegetarian since she was nine years old, supports movements such as the Women’s March and the Black Lives Matterand he talks about all this seriously, but without ever losing humoranother of its registered trademarks.

Zendaya is the girl of the moment. She was selected as one of the best dressed women in 2018 by the fashion site net-a-porter.

Zendaya won in 2020 the Visionary Award for “her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in fashion and film.”

Zendaya acts, and also produces.

He is only 25 years old and all this life full of successes.

stars in the series euphoria. The industry supports it, won an Emmy for best actress in a drama in 2020 (note: she is the youngest person to have won one of these awards). She gives everything, but the public asks for more.

she sings too

This character of Rue is a turn towards the deep and raw, which he sought and achieves with his great performance. But Zendaya is a singer.

And he also put his voice, along with the British singer-songwriter and music producer Labrinth, for the great song I’m Tired. it’s a gospel which appears in the fourth episode of the second season of euphoria that somehow captures the emotional range of this Rue who now has to put a stop to her vices and temptations and turns to God.



The girls from “Euphoria”: with trans actress Hunter Schafer.

The song’s lyrics say: Oh, God, I’m trying / this is all i have, Is it enough? / You know I’m fighting it. On the hypothesis that Zendaya gives everything, there is more evidence.

In the next episode, the fifth, Rue faces his worst moment trying to control his drug addiction. She overflows, goes through a huge arc of emotions by which both the public and the media were subjugated.

The realism of that chapter has a handle. “It was a very tough day. I hit myself. I still have scars on my legs and some bruises, ”she said, recalling the shoot.

While Generation X is already looking from the bench to the side and millennials cross the white linea new litter of adults up to 25 years old arrives on the pitch.

Natural, close, sensitive, with social and environmental awareness, pragmatic and realistic: this is the definition of a centennial.

It fits just right for Zendaya, queen of her generation on screen, networks and analogically too. How will his charisma and brilliance be that today even boomerswho were born 70 years ago, love her.