Yoda was going to be a monkey and 4 other facts you didn’t know about Star Wars

On December 23, 1977, to the surprise even of its own creators, a science-fiction film bet would change the history of entertainment forever; The first installment of “Star Wars” was released in the United States.

The debut of the saga brought from “a galaxy far, far away” triggered a story that continues to be told 40 years later on the big screen, books, television, video games and toys; It is part of the childhood of at least three generations and the enthusiasm of many endures for a lifetime.

This May 4, fans celebrate Star Wars Day, a commemoration dedicated to everything related to its universe and characters; so great is its impact on culture. The date was chosen because of the play on words “May the force be with you” (may the force be with you), which in pronunciation is heard as may the 4ththat is, May 4.

Also read: Meet the first advance of Obi-Wan Kenobi; the new series of the Star Wars universe

To celebrate, we bring you some curiosities that even some staunch fans may not know:

1.- R2D2: the rude

The beloved robot R2D2, known by Mexicans as “Arturito”, for its English pronunciation, in the Spanish-speaking world, is a favorite for all the personality that it can express only through beeps and robotic noises, but this is not always It was like this.

In leaked versions of the original manuscript written by George Lucas, Arturito spoke perfect English, and more aggressively than might be expected. Only in his first scenes does he call his partner C3PO an “imbecile, useless philosopher”.

Other traits of his character, such as his bravery and sense of adventure, were carried over from the original script, but the final version we got from R2D2 can only be understood by his peers.

2.- Yoda the monkey

The special effects work for Star Wars is considered some of the best in film history, more for its charm than its realism; one of its best known aspects is the use of puppets like Master Yoda.

A detail that many are unaware of is that we almost ran out of the little green old man that we love so much, because before the puppet was created the idea was that the character be a monkey. Not a “monkey” as in Mexico we call puppets, but a literal primate.

Photos circulate on the internet of a monkey in training with a primitive Yoda mask. Luckily, George Lucas listened to the classic advice of never working with children and animals, opting instead for a version of the teacher who became an icon of cinema.

3.- Star Wars almost became a real war

The desert planet of Tatooine is the first where we meet the protagonists Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and to create it George Lucas found the country of Tunisia to be the closest thing to his original idea that Earth has to offer.

What Lucas did not take into account was that the country is next to Libya, which at that time was under the power of none other than Muammar Gaddafi. As the story goes, the Libyan government thought that one of the vehicles featured in the film, the Jawas’ “Sandcrawler”, was a war tank, threatening military action if it was not removed immediately.

The film crew moved the vehicle before the space war became real.

4.- The other Han Solos

The drug dealer and adventurer Han Solo has become synonymous with Harrison Ford’s acting career, but this was close to not happening, as other world-famous actors also auditioned for the role.

Christopher Walken was one of the prospects considered, as were Jack Nicholson, Steve Martin and none other than Bill Murray, known for his comic overtones. There is no doubt that any of them would have made a Han Solo radically different from the one we know.

5.- ET appears in the Phantom Menace

Steven Spielberg, director of “ET the Extra Terrestrial”, and George Lucas are not only two legendary directors, they are also good friends. When in the movie ET he sees a boy dressed as Yoda walking down the street, he tries to follow him by saying “home!”.

This tribute was paid by Lucas in 1999, when in the background of one of the scenes several members of the ET species can be seen as part of the Galactic Senate, connecting these two universes.

Stay informed and follow us on Google News.