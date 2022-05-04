Xokas stars in a new controversy: “It could be that he had a vibrator”

It’s already tradition: it seems that a week cannot go by without xokas star in a new scandal. And it is that since the Galician uncovered Pandora’s box with the theme Cathyvipi, his has been non-stop.

Recently, we have seen a new scandal on his part, this time after he reacted to a funny clip of Zeling during one of his games in the SoloQ Challenge.

In said clip, we can see the content creator working her ass while she is immersed in a LoL play. Something that Xokas did not go unnoticed, deciding to react to the comical situation.

“What’s wrong with her? Is she drunk?” He blurted out, continuing, “Do you know what it could be? That she had a vibrator in her vagina. Look at him imagining that he has a vibrator in his vagina or in his ass, “she concluded between laughs.

How could it be otherwise, this controversial assessment has already opened a social media discussion with two very different sides: those who believe it was a simple joke and those who classify it as another indefensible blunder by Xokas.

Whether you are for it or against it, it is undeniable that any step taken by the Galician raises opinions of all kinds. At the end of the day, it is what it has if one continues to risk doing somersaults on the fine line that separates the well-intentioned from the offensive.