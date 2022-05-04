WWE’s mistake with Randy Orton in 2004 according to Bruce Prichard
WWE makes many mistakes with the construction of its Superstars, although in cases like Randy Orton’s it seems impossible seeing who he has become in 20 years of career. We could look back, analyze each of the steps she took, to try to bring out her worst moments. Because there were, as has happened with all the fighters who have passed through the McMahon empire.
► WWE’s big mistake with Randy Orton
However, we have the point of view of someone who is also important in the company, such as Bruce Prichard, who recently spoke on his podcast, Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, pointed out the worst mistake they made with “La Víbora” in 2004 at the time when he was one of the members of the Evolution faction and became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in history.
“In hindsight, it was too soon. I would have loved for Randy to have a run as the heel champion with Evolution behind him and continue to help him stay champion for a while so you build that even more.
«Evolution is in control with Randy Orton as champion and then Evolution would have the argument that we made you champion, we kept you champion and now it’s time for you to do the right thing and let [Triple H] be the champion.
“In hindsight, I wish I had followed along a bit more instead of going straight to Hunter and Randy and having Randy betrayed. I think Randy still needed a little more time as a heel for people to really accept him as a coach.”.