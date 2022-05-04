WWE removed Sheamus from European cards to give a partner more time

WWE concluded this past Sunday its last tour of Europe. The company returned to the old continent after a few years of absence due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Superstars delighted fans in the UK, France and Germany with a series of shows that kicked off on Thursday night.

Sheamus was part of the expedition, participating in the events of the United Kingdom, which took place on Thursday and Friday. Nevertheless, the wrestler did not compete in the remaining eventsheld in Paris (France) and Leipzig (Germany), on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

PWInsider.com has been able to learn the reason for the absence of the former WWE champion in the second half of the tour. According to the media, Sheamus was pulled from the action to give Butch (Pete Dunne) more time in the ring..

Butch faced Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a title match on all four nights of the European tour, with Sami Zayn later being added to turn the match into a triple alliance at the London and Paris shows.

After a memorable stint at NXT UK, where he managed to become one of the longest-serving champions in WWE Modern Historywith a reign of 685 days as WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne was taken to NXT, where he would manage to conquer the brand’s Tag Team Championships with Matt Riddle.

His last stage in the multicolored brand was marked by his rivalry with Tony D’Angelo. After that he was promoted to the main roster, ending up in the ranks of SmackDown under the name of Butch. There, he teamed up with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, forming a faction that currently has a longstanding rivalry with The New Day.

