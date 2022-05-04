WWE references recent layoffs on the latest NXT show

WWE made headlines last Friday due to a new wave of layoffs that left eleven superstars unemployed: Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Paige Prinzivalli, Vish Kanya, Draco Anthony, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin.

Several of them had a history on television and two of them were related to two talents that appear on television today. We are talking specifically about Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta. In the last episode of WWE NXT, broadcast last night on the USA Network, an indirect reference was made to both.

In a segment recorded behind the scenes, Indi Hartwell and Duke Hudson had an encounter. They stared at each other and made a move to kiss, but Hartwell exclaimed, “Oh hell no.” Hudson replied: “Not even in dreams.” The two parted ways and NXT switched planes.

The moment is closely related to the recent history between the two of them with Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta. Indi Hartwell was married to Lumis and began to have an exhibitionist competition with the couple formed by Pirotta and Hudson. WWE did not name either of the two fired fighters, but used a part of the story constructed by them to close it.

