WWE NXT: Spring Breakin’ Results May 3, 2022



USA Network Y peacock will broadcast today, May 3, the special of WWE NXT, Spring Breakin’, with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett at the commentary table, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show has several attractions, such as the title fights between Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship Y Cameron Grimes, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship; In addition, they will be Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers Y Natalie beside lash legend vs. Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade.

We watch a video in a pool of Pretty Deadly, presenting their ascending career in NXT 2.0, from winning the tag team titles to their clash in the Viking Raiders match with Creed Brothers. They also talked about Bron Breaker, Joe Gacy and the fighters.

Carmelo Hayes arrives at the arena, accompanied by Trick Williams. Soloa Sikoa enters in second place, followed by champion Cameron Grimes.



NXT North American Championship



Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) vs. Soloa Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Hayes rebukes the champion, but Sikoa turns him around and hits him several times, to which Grimes joins. The champion looks for the fast pin when Hayes leaves the ring but only reaches two. Hayes comes back and tries to beat Grimes but he also gets away. Sikoa knocks Hayes down but can’t with Grimes, until Hayes joins in to help him and flips Sikoa with scissors. Cameron reacts and attacks both challengers with speed, although he cannot get the count of three. He just wants to finish off Grimes in the corner but Hayes pushes him away. Grimes takes advantage and finishes off Hayes but he is saved from the count, with the help of Sikoa. In the commercials, Solo tries to regain control but Hayes surprise attacks him and knocks him down, however Grimes recovers from the attacks and takes Hayes out of the ring to go hand in hand with Sikoa. Hayes takes out Grimes and goes in again against Sikoa. Grimes tries to finish off Hayes but a Sikoa Superkick doesn’t allow it and Hayes’ Canadian Destroyer. Powerbomb and Superplex for both Grimes and Hayes, courtesy of Sikoa. The three exchange blows and chops, but Hayes is faster and prevails, but Sikoa is more powerful and crashes both against a cornerback. Sikoa has Hayes served but Grimes jumps just in time and cuts the count. Grimes can’t believe he didn’t get to three on the count, and in the face of distraction, he almost gets beaten by Hayes. Sikoa’s brutal Frog Splash on Grimes but Hayes avoids the count in 2 and a half. He only takes Hayes to his shoulders for a Samoan Drop, but Grimes jumps from the corner with his finisher and finishes them both with the count of three.



Winner and STILL champion: Cameron Grimes.

Earlier, Mandy Rose goes for her turn in the tanning bed. When she goes to bed, Wendy Choo arrives dressed as a shark and raises the temperature of the sunbed, Rose being burned and her skin red. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin ask her what happened to her, to which she assures her that she is ready for the beach. But when she looks at herself in the mirror, she screams in shock at her skin.

Nathan Frazer is so excited for his debut, which he’s been waiting his whole life for, and he runs into the ring.

We see the Creed training for their fight, until Roderick Strong arrives and tells them to focus, to understand how important this fight is for Diamond Mine, so they must be focused and prepared.

Indi Hartwell mourns, along with Duke Hudson, the absences of Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta. There is an approach but they throw one to each one.



Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Fraser

Waller tries to impose himself physically with Frazer, using his body and size to neutralize him. But Frazer wins his kicks in speed and precision, something that takes Waller to the ringside. But Waller returns to regain dominance based on very hard blows. Grayson taunts Frazer in the ring as Frazer punishes him at ringside. Despite the punishment that Waller gives him, he cannot cover it and win by count of three, Frazer resists and shrugs his shoulders before reaching three. Frazer dodges the stomp and goes all out against Waller. Double Superkick, count of three but Waller is hooked on the rope. Waller connects a brutal Suplex and Frazer is saved from the count. And he goes to the corner to dive, but Frazer goes up and stops him. Waller throws him but when he is about to finish him off, Andre Chase sounds a bugle in his ear and distracts him, he falls on the rope and Frazer finishes him off with a Phoenix Splash for the count of three.



Winner: Nathan Frazer.

We are shown a vignette of Fallon Hanley, presenting herself as the country girl who rides horses and wants to sweep the Breakout Tournament.

Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo, along with their respective groups, meet in a bar. Escobar annoyed by his tardiness. D’Angelo blurts out that they’re not going anywhere the other wants, so he cuts to the chase. Escobar assures him that he cannot be trusted because he offered him courtesy and he dedicated himself to playing. The Don threatens him that his classmates are experts at playing, to which Santos warns him that if he messes with his family, he will know the consequences. Tony apologizes for his actions but says that it will all be to do what is best for business. Both reach an agreement and D’Angelo withdraws.

Viking Raiders launch a threat to Creed Brothers, to prepare the ground because the kings have arrived at NXT. Pretty Deadly laugh at the Vikings, who challenge them to put their titles on the line, but the British refuse.

Joe Gacy expresses that today there will be a new beginning to make a fairer NXT for all those who suffer every day. He claims that he wants to change the world.



Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade vs. Natalya and Lash Legend

Jade tries to take Legend down with chops and dropkicks, until he takes her to a cornerback. Legend picks her up and takes her to the other end, so Natalya can come in and beat her up. Jade resists Battie’s key and can take over from Lyons. Nikkita does a canvas-level lock with her legs, Nattie does the same, and they rotate. Legend’s suplex to a tired Lyons and both go out to ringside. In the commercials, Natalya dominates Cora Jade, not letting her get up or replicate her moves. Natalya puts Jade under the Sharpshooter, but she gets away from her and relieves Lyons. Nikkita applies the comeback but Nattie is more cunning and doesn’t let her advance. Nattie gets confused, and when she wants to hit Nikkita, she hits Legend. Lyons finishes off with a Senton to Legend and Cora Jade launches from the corner for the victory.



Winners: Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade.

In another vignette, Tatum Paxley highlights her prodigious physique and hard training to excel in next week’s Women’s Breakout tournament on NXT 2.0.

Jayne complains that Choo is obnoxious and obsessed, to which Dolin blurts out that they’re all obsessed with them. Jayne and Dolin get in the water, and while they’re enjoying themselves, Choo and Roxanne Perez steal their shoes and car keys. Choo and Perez run, while Toxic Attraction burns on the hot sidewalk, in search of the stolen car.



The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed)

The Vikings come out in full force against the Creed, with stampedes and lariats, until Brutus applies his Olympic wrestling technique and knocks Erik down. But Ivar enters to help his colleague and thus they neutralize the brothers. The Creeds take the lead in the commercials and take turns attacking Ivar. Erik gets the tag but is knocked down by Julius. Ivar’s brutal powerbomb for Brutus but the count reaches two. Ivar’s splash but the Creed resists the account. Julius’ Superplex that resists Erik and Ivar’s Air Legdrop that also resists Eld and the Creed. A mysterious attacker hits Erik in the head with an object, giving the Creed victory.



Winners: The Creed Brothers.

The attacker was Roderick Strong, who kneed Erik in the head. The Creed berate him, since they could win on their own, but Strong assures them that they couldn’t.

Santos Escobar comes up to AJ Galante and praises him for his position with Tony D’Angelo, but tells him that he crossed paths with the wrong man, to which Legado del Fantasma kidnaps him.

We see another video vignette of Alba Fyre and her imminent debut for next week in NXT 2.0, for the Women’s Breakout Tournament.



NXT Championship



Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker lunges like a wild dog at Gacy, trying to take him down and quickly damage him. Bron snaps at him that he messed with his family, that it won’t be as if nothing happened. But little by little, Gacy manages to confuse Bron, escaping and distracting him, until he manages to land blows. Gacy keeps Bron on the canvas, not letting him get up and tries to cover him, but the champion breaks free in all attempts. Bron finally reacts and tackles Gacy to get him off him, although Gacy sends him back to the canvas. Bron tries to finish him off, Gacy pushes him but Bron connects the Belly to Belly, although the count reaches two. Elbow in the back of Gacy, Powerbomb and Bron is narrowly saved. Gacy tries the Lariat but Bron hits him with a Spear and retains the title.



Winner and STILL champion: Bron Breakker.

While Breakker celebrates with the title held high, two hooded men appear from behind and thus the NXT broadcast ends.

