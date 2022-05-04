WWE continues to sweep in terms of popularity on the Internet.

The world of professional wrestling is expanded, largely to WWE and its history. Today, there are several competitors on the world stage, and All Elite Wrestling has become their most well-known adversary, especially in the United States. Nevertheless, WWE is still a long way off in terms of popularity.

In a recent study carried out by the Wrestlenomics media, known for making wrestling statistics, it has been found that WWE remains the best-known wrestling company in the world. The study reveals that WWE covered 80.1% of searches worldwide so far in 2022 as far as wrestling promotions are concerned. The popularity of WWE has decreased over the years, but has had a small rebound in recent months.

Brandon Thurston, author of the article, reveals that AEW is next on the list, with 12.4% searches. New Japan Pro Wrestling ranks third with 5% and later there are other promotions that do not reach 2% individually. Impact is the fourth most popular among fans, their presence on national television has helped them obtain a share of 1.5%. Ring of Honor, NWA and MLW added a total of 1%.

In a parallel study by Thurston, it has been revealed that WWE stars are the most sought after in the current scene. Roman Reigns leads that list and Cody Rhodes has climbed to fourth place. The first AEW talent we found on the list is Paul Wight, who is ranked 18th. first woman to appear on the list is Ronda Rouseywho occupies the sixth position. Below we leave you the complete list of 40 most sought-after talents or personalities.

The most wanted fighters in 2022

Roman Reigns (WWE) Brock Lesnar (WWE) Steve Austin (WWE) Cody Rhodes (WWE) Triple H (WWE) Ronda Rousey (WWE) Randy Orton (WWE) Vince McMahon (WWE) Charlotte Flair (WWE) Rey Mysterio (WWE) Pat McAfee (WWE) Sasha Banks (WWE) Alexa Bliss (WWE) Becky Lynch (WWE) The Great Khali (–) Seth Rollins (WWE) Paige (WWE) Paul Wight (AEW) Rhea Ripley (WWE) Chris Benoit (–) Paige VanZant (AEW) Bianca Belair (WWE) Akira Hokutō (–) Edge (WWE) CM Punk (AEW) Ezekiel (WWE) The Miz (WWE) Rinku Singh (WWE) Stephanie McMahon (WWE) Sunny (–) AJ Styles (WWE) Windham Rotunda (–) Carmella (WWE) Jeff Hardy (AEW) Omos (WWE) Liv Morgan (WWE) Kevin Owens (WWE) Jon Moxley (AEW) Dusty Rhodes (–) Shinjiro Otani (Zero 1)

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.