WWE: Becky Lynch denounces that they falsified her identity on social networks

Through your personal account Twitterthe RAW Women’s Champion becky lynch denounced that they usurped his identity to defraud fans and admirers on social networks asking them for money or various things in his name. Lynch stepped out of her WWE character to make the claim on the web.

With it has already happened on other occasions, for example with seth rollinsan act that had serious consequences because the alleged scammed person attacked Rollins in a program Monday Night RAW, thinking that Seth had been the one who swindled him; many wrestlers have suffered identity theft from him on social media.

This time it was Becky Lynch’s turn, who far from ignoring it and continuing with her normal life, decided to alert his fansthus leaving his rude character for WWE and clarifying things through his official account:

“It goes without saying, but neither I nor no other WWE superstar would ever send a message to any fan looking for money or gift cards. Please, if someone sends you a message, pretending to be me, asking for money or anything else, block and report immediately. The number of times I’ve heard this happen is sick.Becky Lynch posted on her Twitter profile.

