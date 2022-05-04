WWE announces the card of May 10 of NXT 2.0

During broadcasts of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ via USA Network, have been confirmed the clashes that will take place in next week’s episode .

Three bouts were added to the following Tuesday’s card at the Performance Center. The most striking will mark the beginning of the women’s version of the NXT Breakout Tournament. In addition, Alba Fyre (former Kay Lee Ray) will make her return to the development brand. Finally, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will face Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo in non-title action.

The next episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will take place on Tuesday, May 10 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans will be able to watch this show live from the audience or through its broadcast in the United States on USA Network. The company is expected to announce more matches and segments in the coming days.



WWE NXT 2.0 card May 10, 2022



Team Combat

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo

Alba Fyre vs. opponent to be announced

Start of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

