Will Smith confesses that he wanted to kill his father…

It was at the end of March 2022 when Will Smith starred in a controversial event in the Oscar awards. And it is that the actor slapped the comedian Chris Rock in full live broadcast.

After this incident, some details have come to light that many did not know about the life of the remembered “Prince of rap”.

For many years, Willard Christopher Smith Jr. also known as Will Smith, has stood out for starring in several television series and movies.

It was at the beginning of the 90s when he conquered the world with the production entitled “The Prince of rap”, which was successful in several countries.

Over time, the actor became a celebrity of the seventh art and was part of the Oscar.

Will Smith’s harsh confession…

As a result of the important sales that the American’s memoirs have had, some details of his life that some were unaware of have been revealed.

Precisely, Forbes highlights one of the facts that has caught the attention of this book.

Is when will relata about the physical abuse her mother suffered at the hands of her father. The foregoing led the famous to have thoughts of, according to the magazine, murdering his father.

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the head with such force that she collapsed”remember Smith.

Furthermore, he adds: “I saw her spit blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.”

He also highlighted: “One night, as I was carrying him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. When I was a child, I always said that one day I would avenge my mother.”

Finally he highlighted: “I stopped at the top of the stairs. I thought I could push him off easily.”