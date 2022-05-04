Will an asteroid impact Earth this Friday, May 6? This NASA said – Science – Life

In social networks, a new news about the arrival of an asteroid that will destroy the Earth has generated alarm again.



This time it’s about the asteroid, it’s the 2009 JF1which according to some media and publications in digital spaces and communities, would impact the planet this Friday, May 6.

The truth is that although the asteroid is 2009 JF1 it does exist, it is orbiting the Earth and is on Nasa’s list of “potentially dangerous objects”, its chances of impacting the planet are just 0.026%.

That is, there is a one in 3,800 chance of an impact happening. that means ok With data from Nasa itself, it is most likely that the asteroid will not hit Earth this Friday.

However, given its small size (between 10 and 20 meters according to scientists’ calculations), given its small size (between 10 and 20 meters according to scientists’ calculations), it is most likely disintegrate and cause no damage.

To put it in context, the asteroid that fell 66 million years ago and caused the mass extinction of the dinosaurs was about 10 kilometers in diameter.

“In other words, if it entered the atmosphere, it would surely only leave us a beautiful shooting star,” said the science popularizer Álex Riveiro.

For now a real version of the movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, looks highly unlikely.

