Will an asteroid fall on Earth this Friday, May 6?

In social networks, thousands of users from all over the world have reacted to news that has gone viral, through which it is ensured that Asteroid 2009 JF1 will collide with Earth next Friday, May 6, 2022. The information has caused panic on the internet and has made Internet users consult different pages and media in order to establish if it is part of the fake news that is shared daily or if it really is true information.

Given the uncertainty of the citizens, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, for its acronym in English) provided information about the news. In the first place, the US agency indicated that indeed the asteroid does exist; orbit around the Earth; and is included in the list of “potentially dangerous objects”so it is also true that there is a probability that it will collide with the Earth.

However, NASA clarified that this probability is barely 0.026 percent, that is, there is a 1 in 3,800 chance of an impact happening. Faced with the news that has gone viral on social networks, the entity established that it is false, since there is no official information confirming that the asteroid will collide with Earth this week. It is worth mentioning that the asteroid is 13 meters in diameter, moves at a speed of 23.92 kilometers per second and will pass at some point 15 million 408 thousand kilometers from Earth.

Users relate the news with ‘Don’t look up’

In December 2021 Netflix premiered ‘Don’t look up’, a science fiction and satire film which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and in which other celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, among others, participated. The film tells the story of two humans who they warn humanity about a comet approaching Earth that will destroy human civilization.

Due to the impact that the feature film had, some users believe that other Internet users have taken advantage of the situation to spread information of this type that causes shock. “I think people are taking advantage of the ‘Don’t look up’ movie as a reference that it was a movie where if there was a celestial body in collision with the earth”, expressed a navigator on Twitter.

Finally, it must be said that some people have taken the news with humor and they affirm that if this information were true, the citizens would have known about it a long time ago. Some facts to keep in mind about asteroid 2009 JF1 are: It has been identified as an Apollo-class asteroid; is the same size as a school bus or even smaller; and it is known that it will graze the Earth’s orbit, but it is not yet known with certainty when.