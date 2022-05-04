Why is Roblox down?

ROBLOX stopped working on May 4, 2022, according to social media reports.

The popular online gaming platform was launched in 2006 and users were left frustrated after the alleged crash. Here is everything you need to know.

Roblox is down?

Problems with Roblox began to occur on May 4, 2022.

Players have been unable to load both the experiences and the study and at the same time reported issues with the chat filter.

And with the passing of the hours, there still seem to be problems accessing the platform and the developers promise to fix the bug.

A statement from Roblox earlier on May 4, 2022 read: “Hello everyone, we are aware that some of you are having trouble accessing Roblox.

“Our team is actively working on it. Thank you for your patience”.

Users attempting to log in are reportedly receiving a message stating that there is an “internal error.”

One player joked on Twitter: “It’s been a minute without Roblox.

“I am slowly beginning to lose my vision and my will to live.”

Why did Roblox go down?

Roblox developers have not confirmed how and why the online game has gone down.

According to Downdetector, there have been thousands of reports of Roblox outages in the last 24 hours.

47% of these reports were for website issues, a third were for login issues, and several were for server connection issues.

At its peak there were 1,365 reports of Roblox outages, according to the tracking site.

Roblox has not said when the issues may be resolved.

Has Roblox gone down before?

These are the dates when Roblox shut down or experienced issues, with the latest occurrence in October 2021.

October 28-31, 2021

July 20, 2021

July 13, 2021

July 1, 2021

June 12, 2021

June 9, 2021

May 25, 2021

May 13, 2021

April 29, 2021

January 18, 2021

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have changed since then. Always do your own research before making any purchase.

If you click on a link in this story, we may earn affiliate income.