Why did Kylie Jenner wear a wedding dress at the 2022 Met Gala? | People | Entertainment

It was one of the most talked about designs of the night of the met gala, held on the night of Monday, May 2. And perhaps even the most criticized, because of how far it deviated from the 1800-inspired dress code, gilded glamor (gold glamour).

But Kylie Jenner has an emotional reason why she appeared on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a peculiar wedding dress for the famous charity gala.

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York.

The design, attributed to the brand off-whitewas made up of a bodice handmade with t-shirt sleeves see-through tops complete with gold ‘OFF’ lettering across the chest, a voluminous skirt organza with ruffles and topped by a baseball cap placed upside down and adorned with flowers from which emanated a traditional transparent veil bride

It is a signature creation of the late designer Virgil Ablohwho unfortunately ceased to exist due to cancer in November 2021. Jenner’s intention was in fact to pay tribute to the creative who was also his friend in life.

Kylie explained the meaning behind her dress in Instagram, writing: “Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. Celebrating V tonight and his amazing legacy really means a lot to me. I am honored to wear this dress and honor my beautiful and talented friend. We feel you tonight Virgil, we love you forever and thank you to the entire @off____white team!”

The suit was baptized as ‘Poetry dress’ (Poetry Dress) and, according to other sources, Kylie helped design the final look. The brand explained that “it is inspired by the latest dress fashion designed by Virgil Abloh, shown at the Off-White Fall Winter 2022 Collection & ‘High Fashion’ runway show. Kylie Jenner collaborated closely with Off-White Atelier in tailoring her dress for #MetGala 2022 to honor her friend and celebrate her legacy.

The famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters arrived at the evening together. In the photo, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. Photo: JUSTIN LANE

Of course, after sharing his explanation, fans were quick to react positively this time. One of them wrote: “This made me cry… I would have been so proud to see you right now! You looked beautiful,” while another added: “What a beautiful tribute.”