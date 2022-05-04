who is Tiffany Chen, the woman who accompanies Robert De Niro on his way through Argentina

Tai Chi and a crush on the set: who is Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro’s young girlfriend who accompanies him on his way through Argentina

In a relationship with the actor since last August, the young Asian Tiffany Chen He captured all eyes from the first day he set foot on Argentine soil. Although she prefers a low profile, the martial arts expert does not escape flashes either and these days it is common to see her with her partner, Robert De Niro, and the actor’s youngest daughter, Helen Grace, on their walks through Buenos Aires or backstage Any the series that the protagonist of Wild bull is filming alongside Luis Brandoni, under the direction of Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

Who is Tiffany Chen?

Three years after divorcing the mother of his children, the flight attendant Grace Hightower, Robert de Niro’s heart was busy again. This time, the one who completely captivated him was the young Chen, a martial arts instructor whom he met filming fashionista, film that I starred in 2015 with Anne Hathaway. His mission was simple: teach De Niro some Tai Chi techniques so he could compose his character, Ben Whittaker, a retired widower with too much time on his hands. But what was initially a professional relationship soon turned into something much more personal.

Robert De Niro and his new girlfriend Tiffany Chen, last August

As the actor was in a two-decade marriage at the time, the crush came long after their separation and the officialization of this romance only last August, when the lovebirds were discovered together on the yacht of their partner, billionaire James Packer, on the French Côte d’Azur. Weeks later, Chen and De Niro were again photographed on the streets of New York, and there was no doubt.

Despite her low profile, Chen is a multi-award winning athlete who has competed in the United States and Europe and has received dozens of martial arts medals. However, according to her story, this hobby that gave her so much joy and recognition, was born by chance. It is that during her adolescence, Tiffany practiced figure skating and to improve her balance she decided to learn the Tai Chi technique (discipline developed by her father, William Chen) and that completely conquered her.

Such is the passion that the athlete found in this branch of martial arts that she even published a book in which she recounts the power of this discipline to sleep better, relieve chronic pain in the body and lower blood pressure. Also an expert in sanda and boxing, Chen seems to have brought De Niro the calm that she was looking for. Thus, she was very attentive to him when she suffered an injury to one of her legs during the filming of the film. Killers of the Flower Moonby Martin Scorsese.

De Niro and Chen, a few months ago (DIGGZY/ JESAL / SplashNews.com/)

These days, it is common to identify her walking through Buenos Aires with her partner, visiting the set of the series that he is recording or shopping with Helen Grace, the 11-year-old little girl that the actor had with Hightower. This Wednesday, for example, he was with the girl in Puerto Madero and, after going to see the protagonist of cape of fearThey went to a fast food place to enjoy lunch.

Tiffany Chen, girlfriend of Robert De Niro, having lunch with little Helen Grace, in Puerto Madero

Tiffany Chen, girlfriend of Robert De Niro, having lunch with little Helen Grace, in Puerto Madero