Who is Tiffany Chen, Robert de Niro’s girlfriend who accompanies him in Argentina

Tiffany Chen in Argentina (Ramiro Souto)



It was the year 2015. robert deniro comedy was filming The Intern (fashion intern) beside Anne Hathaway. So, they hired a martial arts instructor to teach her character Tai Chi in the park, Ben Whittaker, a retired widower with too much free time who wanted to do different activities to try to fill it. And the one chosen for the position was none other than Tiffany Chena true expert in the matter.

If there was a flash or not, it is something that is not known. But, by then, the actor was married to the stewardess Grace Hightowermother of his children Elliot (24) Y Helen Grace (10), from whom he only separated in 2018. After more than two decades of marriage, de Niro himself had announced the end of the couple in a statement. “We are entering a transition period in our relationship, which is a difficult but constructive process,” he said at the time. However, the divorce was not as harmonious as he would have liked.

Robert de Niro and Tiffany Chen in a scene from Fashion Intern

Robert had already had a first marriage with the actress and singer Diahnne Abbottwhom he married in 1976. The actor had his son with her raphael (45), but also adopted the girl that the woman had with her previous partner, drains (50), with whom he shares a passion for acting. But, in 1988, the separation came. A year later, De Niro began a relationship with the model Toukie Smithwith whom he had the twins Julian Henry Y aaron kendrich (26) through a womb surrogacy. The couple ended in 1995. And, in 1997, she said “yes” again, this time to Hightower.

The marriage would have had several crises. And there are those who claim that, shortly after getting married, Robert and Grace were about to divorce on more than one occasion. However, in 2004 they renewed their vows. And they stayed together until the situation became untenable. Then, the economic disputes began. “Mr. De Niro loves his job, but he shouldn’t be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” he had said last year. Caroline Krauss, a lawyer for the 78-year-old actor, who claimed that his client had to pay for the high standard of living that his ex intended to maintain. To all this, in addition, the controversy over the possession of her children was added. But the truth is that, when this conflict had not yet been fully resolved, the figure of Chen appeared.

The first photo of Robert de Niro with Tiffany Chen (The Grosby Group)

De Niro was surprised by the paparazzi with his new girlfriend in August last year, when he attended a party with her on the billionaire’s yacht. james packer, business partner of the actor, on the French Riviera. And the public displays of affection between the two made it clear that neither had any intention of hiding the relationship. In fact, a month later they were photographed again while walking the streets of New York with three of the actor’s children: Elliot, Helen and Julián. And they also shared a few days of vacation.

Tiffany is known to be a multi-award winning athlete, with dozens of gold medals and world titles in martial arts to her credit. In her youth, she was a figure skater and competed in this subject, but she decided to learn Tai Chi to improve her balance and she ended up falling in love with this activity that her father also developed, William Chenwhom she deeply admires. In fact, the woman has written a book in which she teaches the power of this discipline to sleep better, relieve chronic pain and lower blood pressure, something that undoubtedly must have helped De Niro who had just suffered an injury. on his leg after the Rojade Killers of the Flower Moon (The killers of the flower moon).

Robert de Niro in Argentina. Behind, in a green beanie, his girlfriend Tiffany Chen

For his visit to Argentina, where he arrived last weekend to film the series Any beside Louis Brandoni and under the direction of Mariano Cohn Y Gaston Duprat, de Niro did not make too extravagant requests. He accepted the project on the condition that he could fully understand the book, as he did not want to miss any details through translations. He also asked for custodians to accompany him throughout his stay in the country. And he requested that accommodations include a suite at the Four Seasons Hotel for him and his girlfriend.

Thus, in each of his tours of Buenos Aires, the actor had the company of Tiffany, who was also in charge of taking care of her daughter Helen Grace, who also joined the party. And although he did not want to pose for the photographers, the reality is that Robert’s girlfriend did not avoid the flashes either. Because, although the romance would be recent for the press, they have known each other for seven years and it is more than clear that they bet on a formal relationship, thinking about a future together.

