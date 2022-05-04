Who is the “Queen of Divorce” and why did she testify at the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – Prensa Libre

It is considered by many people as “The queen of divorce” or “the terror of husbands”.

The name of Laura Wasser has become relevant in the judicial history of the United States, because she is a lawyer specializing in family law and for having worked on the most notorious divorce cases in the world of entertainment, in which he has achieved quite favorable situations for his clients.

Among the personalities he has worked with is Heidi Klum, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Melanie Griffith, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie,

Recently, the lawyer from Los Angeles testified in the trial that is taking place between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Wasser was called as a witness, because she defended Depp in the divorce process he had with Heard years ago.

As explained in the case, Wasser mentioned a letter that was sent to her and Depp by Heard’s lawyer.Samantha Spector on a restraining order.

However, she mentioned that at no time did she and Depp had been notified about the actions of the defense attorney from Heard.

Record

Laura Wasser is 54 years old, and has two children she had with two partners she had years ago. She assured that she was never going to get married, since she was against monogamy and of all government agreements involving marriage.

The daughter of prominent attorney Dennis Wasser, Laura graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1986.

Wasser has a BA in Rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley; in Law from Loyola Law School. Also is a member of the State Bar of California.

His figure began to gain popularity due to the media cases in which he workedsuch as defending Angelina Jolie in her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt, as well as with Kim Kardashian in her separation from rapper Kanye West.

In addition, she is the CEO of the online divorce service It´s Over Easy, where he advises people to get divorced without the need for a professional.

According to an article in the media The country, Laura Wasser you can earn US$950 per hour, requesting an advance of almost US$25 thousand, depending on the profile of the clients you work with. At the end of a trial, he is able to win up to US$10 million.