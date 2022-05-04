Who is the famous actress who will replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2′?

After the social and legal uproar that was unleashed by the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, and after the revelations that led to ruling in favor of the actor, Some media have already enunciated the alleged effects that the legal mess has left on the renowned interpreter of Mera in ‘Aquaman’, role that he would not play in the next version of this film.

Since the magazine Forbes showed that Amber Heard would not be for the second installment of Aquaman, began to speculate about who would be the new actress in the production. Apparently, the Warner Bros. company would have paid attention to the initiative that already has more than three million signatures and that calls for the removal of this artist from the famous film; UK citizen Jeanne Larson started the collection, writing that Heard had already been “exposed as a domestic abuser.” and that canceling his appearance in said film would prevent his alleged abuse from having more media exposure than it has right now.

After the decision to remove Heard from the role completely, they would have already looked for another actress to play the role of Mera. According to sources from the famous magazine cited, The actress of ‘Game of Thrones’, Emilia Clarke, would be chosen to play the heroine in ‘Aquaman 2′.

It is to be remembered that since 2020 he started a project that sought to put Clarke in the new installment of Aquaman to replace Amber Heard, although currently she no longer appears on the Change.org page collecting more signatures, since in their latest update they insist that this would already be a fact. Well, apparently the initiative they managed to sign 20,573 people, would have been taken into account by the US company.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to hit the big screen in March 2023. the second installment of this series, which will continue to star Jason Momoa, and the story will focus on the story of this aquatic hero together with other colleagues, who will face Black Manta.

Emilia Clarke presents her first feminist comic. – Photo: Dave Bennett/Getty Images for Jag

Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders, says psychologist

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s lawyers declared on Tuesday that Amber Heard suffers from personality disordersduring the trial that takes place near Washington, United States, following the defamation lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife.

Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, claims to have personally examined Heard’s mental health for 12 hours over two days in December 2021.

Curry estimates that the 36-year-old actress, who starred in the film Aquamanhave borderline personality disorderborder line) and a histrionic disorder. “He got results consistent with these diagnoses,” Curry said.

Heard’s lawyers attempted to discredit Curry’s testimony during cross-examination, pointing out that Depp’s lawyers had hired her to testify on his behalf.

“If I didn’t find something favorable to Depp and negative to Heard, would I be an expert on this case?” asked Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer. “I represent science regardless of what that science is,” Curry replied.

The psychologist said some of the main features of borderline personality disorder include “a lot of inner anger and hostility,” a tendency to be “moralistic” and “fluctuating moods.” “They can react violently, they can react physically,” she said. “They will often be abusive to their partners.” “It’s almost a performance.”

Curry, who has experience with US war veterans, said it was his opinion that Heard did not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of an alleged domestic assault. Heard has “vastly exaggerated” her PTSD symptoms in a test she was given, she said.

Depp, 58, has denied physically assaulting Heard and has claimed that she was the one who was violent towards him.