Who is Paulo Dybala: age, height, girlfriend, inter, salary

From the Primera B Nacional to the Serie A, from the squads in the Argentine national team to private life. Who is Paulo Dybala, the talented Juventus striker, on and off the pitch?

Paulo Dybala’s football career

A champion story, that of Paulo Dybala.





But it’s not just the goals that make “Joya” particularly popular. His is in fact also a story of attachment to the shirt, dedication and values.

Beginnings

Born in 1993, he receives his first call-up to the first team in the Primera B Nacional just 17 yearswith the shirt ofInstitute of Córdoba.

In the same Club Paulo Dybala had played in the youth teams, since 2003.

He plays as a starter in the first game of 2011-2012 championshipbut scored the first goal in Aldosivi-Instituto (2-2): his is the point of the momentary 1-1 draw.

The match against Atlanta, played on 8 October and valid for the tenth day, is instead the one in which Dybala marks the first multiple markingwith a hat-trick in the 4-0 away final.

Closes the season with 38 appearances e 17 goalsincluding another hat-trick in 4-1 away at Desamparados, on 26 March 2012 (26th matchday).

In that first professional championship theenfant prodige Paulo Dybala realizes four records:

the youngest player to score a goal by beating the record of Mario Kempes (always with the Instituto shirt, in the 1973-1974 championship)

to score a goal by beating the record of (always with the Instituto shirt, in the 1973-1974 championship) the first to play 38 consecutive games in a professional tournament in the country beating Kempes again

in a professional tournament in the country beating Kempes again the first to score two triplets in the same league

in the same league and went online for six consecutive games of the championship (from the 22nd to the 27th day), surpassing the previous record of four games in a row recorded by various players.

The arrival in Italy

There brilliant season in Primera B the purchase by the Palermowith which he takes the field for three championships, from 2012 to 2015. President Zamparini allocates 12 million (record figure for the rosanero club) to grab “U Picciriddu”, as it will be affectionately renamed in the Sicilian capital. Linked to Palermo by a four-year contract, he lives there relegation in Serie B in the 2013-2014 championship. The following season, again in the Italian top flight, he scored 13 goals and gets the interest of Juventus.

He moved to Turin in June 2015, with a contract from 32 million euro plus 8 million possible bonuses. On the black and white shirt he has worn the number 10 which was by Alessandro Del Piero. The “Pinturicchio”, as Gianni Agnelli nicknamed him, after his farewell to the Club in fact left the shirt to posterity, despite the willingness to withdraw it by Juventus. Vacant for a season, she was later owned by Tevez and Pogba, before being worn by Paulo Dybala.

National

In 2015 he was called up for the Argentine senior national team. Given the Polish and Italian origins of the player, he could have worn the red and white uniform or the blue one. During the 2014-2015 championship with Palermo, the national coach of the time Antonio Conte proposes the convocation to enter the squad of Italy. However, Paulo Dybala chooses the Argentine shirt for international tournaments. He plays as a starter in the qualifiers to Russia 2018 World Cup and in the first round of the knockout stage, when Argentina is defeated in the eighth against France. Always in the national team, in addition to the competitions of America’s Cupwill participate in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Statistics and awards

Over 300 appearances and 100 goals, most of which with the Juventus. Personal best in the season 2o17-2018 for Paulo Dybala, with 22 league goals (third in the top scorers behind Icardi and Immobile, both 29 goals scored). In the Champions League, his best year will be the following one, with 5 goals in 9 games play.

Among the “calls” of Paulo Dybala is the one at the 2018 edition of Grand Gala of Soccerorganized byAIC. Together with 3 teammates (Chiellini, Sandro and Pjanic) and other top players of the 2017-2018 season selected, Dybala enters the squad of Top11 Male.

The DybalaMask: what is hidden under Paulo Dybala’s hand?

Like other champions, Paulo Dybala also created his own iconic exultation. The hand covering the face has long been a footballing mystery. To reveal its meaning, it is the center forward: after having launched the hashtag #DybalaMaskhas promised his followers to reward those who would have guessed the reason for the gesture, once they arrived at the 2 thousand posts.

From his Facebook profile he then announced the response of the game: “Hi folks! Thank you for sending me all those great photos of you wearing the #DybalaMask! Unfortunately, no one guessed right, so I’m going to reward the 5 who came closest to it. The DybalaMask is very simple: it is the mask of a gladiator! When we struggle, we sometimes wear a warrior mask to be stronger, without losing ours smile and the kindness! “.

Private life: who is Paulo Dybala

Football for Joya is not only sport, but also the opportunity to get involved for others. Off the pitch, his visibility allows him to carry out projects (and indulge some wishes).

Philanthropic commitment

The smile and kindness hidden by the DybalaMask are instead well demonstrated by Paulo Dybala’s commitment to social issues. “Sonrisa” it is in fact the name of his foundation dedicated to children. Among the objectives of the “Fundación”, the primary one is to promote charitable initiatives in the sector of sportofsocial careofinstruction and the promotion of culture andart. From 2017 Sonrisa is committed to supporting projects and campaigns that look at the growth and training of children and young people in disadvantaged situations.

In addition to his Sonrisa, the number 10 of Juventus contributes to the Common Goal Fund. The philanthropic project, through the donations of players and female players, supports development interventions around the world. Over 500 football personalities have decided to participate in the fund: for Paulo Dybala it is “an opportunity to align success with the desire to help create a better world”.

With his 1% stake, the 26-year-old will drive a ambitious project based on football, using theeducation and the leadership youth to help eradicate violence, racism and discrimination in all its forms. The Common Goal project will identify and train young leaders in disadvantaged communities from different countries like Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Pakistan, Israel, Rwanda and others to come. Dybala has aligned the focus of its investment in the social sector around 3 goals fromUN 2030 Agenda: Quality education (Goal 4), Reduce inequalities (Goal 10) e Peace, Justice and Solid Institutions (Goal 16).

Curiosity and partner

Among Paulo Dybala’s interests are the chesspassion handed down in the family, and the collection of jerseys of rivalsin particular those with the number 10. On all of them there is theautograph of colleagues, and apparently asked what he was missing (in 2017) via social media. Recipient? Ronaldinho.

Defined by the player himself as “the fulfillment of a dream”, he receives the engagement as official testimonial from FIFA19. The popular video game originally chose the locker room mate Cristiano Ronaldo for the cover. However, the rape accusation scandal that broke out in those months has made the gaming giant lean. EA Sports for Paulo Dybala. In the updated version distributed on the occasion of the final phase of the UEFA Champions League, the Argentine is joined in the new cover by Neymar Jr and Kevin De Bruyne.

Dybala’s private life is always in the spotlight. The historical girlfriend is Antonella Cavalieri, Argentina moved to Italy to stay next to the center forward. A shipwrecked love, however, after some ups and downs and the looming threat of a flirtation between the striker and the Milanese PR Ginevra Sozzi. Precisely this backlash would have marked the end of the story between Dybala and his partner, in 2017. Since 2018 he has been linked to the singer and model Oriana Sabatinifamous in Argentina especially for the success of the single Love Me Down Easyreleased in April 2017.