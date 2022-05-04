Who are the winners of the Minecraft Championship 21 (MCC)?

Minecraft Championship has just wrapped up one of the best editions of the series yet with Edition 21 kicking off today. The final winners of the Minecraft Championship 21 have been declared and they are none other than, cyan coyotes.

The Minecraft Championship is a monthly event created by Noxcrew and hosted by Smajor, featuring some of the most celebrated Minecraft content creators. The event is a creator-focused challenge, where various Minecraft content creators and speedrunners form groups and play against each other in a series of ruthless mini-games. The latest edition was released on April 30, 2022 and featured 10 teams in total with 4 players each.

After a series of events and heats, the winner came out as Cyan Coyotes, a dark horse by this time.

Cyan Coyotes take home the title of Minecraft Championship 21!

MCC 21 featured a total of 10 events, through which teams competed to collect the most coins and win the elimination rounds.

Among the games played, Decision Dome selected Battle Box as the penultimate event after which the finals were held. The event showcased exciting battles streamed by each of the Minecraft content creators and finally, in the end, Cyan Coyotes took home the victory.

They faced the Blue Bats in the finals, but the event was dominated by the winning team in the closing moments. The finals were won by an overwhelming 3-0 victory by the Cyan Coyotes. Players featured in the Cyan Coyotes are:

sap

seapeekay

smell

kryticzeuz

Team Sapnap was also the best performing player in this edition with a total coin count of 3299, beating fruitberries by a margin of 200 coins.

However, the coin count shows the Blue Bats in the lead by a wide margin compared to other teams.

