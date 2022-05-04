where to find it and how to use it to your advantage

Lava is one of the most hated and loved materials by Minecraft players. It usually appears in caves and mines in the form of lakes and waterfalls. At first you should avoid it because it is highly lethal, but you have to learn that it is possible master the Y use it to your advantage. I’ll tell you how to do it below!

Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft

What is lava in Minecraft?

Anyone who has explored a Minecraft world in Survival Mode has come across the washliquid blocks with a similar behavior to water… but much more dangerous.

If you touch it, you burn (yes, fire burns). If you fall into a lake, you will move slowly and take constant damage until you get out. You are likely to become disoriented and die… and forget to go back for your things because you won’t be able to catch them and get out alive.





Crazy digging in caves and mines in Minecraft can result in finding yourself in front of a lake of lava and I remind you that its behavior is similar to water: stretches 3-4 blocks for each block that can be extended under normal conditions (7 blocks in the Overworld and in the Nether). Finally, you will not see anything if you dive into it.

The lava kills an average character (without armor) in a time of 2.5 seconds, which increases based on armor up to 11 or 12 seconds (Netherite armor). Enchantments can increase life expectancy by up to one second.

How to master lava in Minecraft? Learn to use it in your favor

Now that you know where to find lava and how it behaves, you have to learn to master it. Water is a powerful weapon against lava, although carrying enough water to disable a lava lake is complex. You have to be smart when dealing with it.





Water and lava have up to four behaviors upon contact:

When lava flows horizontally over water, the lava solidifies creating a cobblestone.

When lava flows vertically over water, it evaporates.

When the water flows horizontally over the lava, nothing happens despite the sound effect.

When water flows vertically over lava, the lava solidifies creating a cobblestone.

This should help you when crossing lava lakes. The most experienced players usually carry between 4-5 buckets full of water (at least) to fight the lava if you need it. Another way to manipulate lava is by using snow blocks to channel it.

And answering your question: yes, you can transport it using a bucket. Knowing this is essential, since lava is an ideal fuel for furnaces and for making the material. Obsidianneeded to create the portal to enter the dimension Nether.

There are two other uses that can be excessive, but that I personally love and they fulfill a double function: illuminate and protect the surroundings of your house with a moat. Three blocks wide will suffice. Filling the entire moat is a task of patience and skill.

