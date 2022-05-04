What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | Television

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The professionals’

The professionals. United States, 1966 (112 minutes). Director: Richard Brooks. Cast: Lee Marvin, Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, Jack Palance.

Splendid western directed by Richard Brooks, which tells the story of four gunmen who are hired by one of the richest men in the region to rescue his wife, kidnapped by a Mexican revolutionary. Luxury cast and direction for a film heavily influenced by Peckinpah and with large doses of bitterness. Essential.

16.05 / TCM

‘The executioner’

Spain, 1963 (90 minutes). Director: Luis Garcia Berlanga. Cast: Nino Manfredi, José Isbert, Emma Penella.

Mythical title of Spanish cinema that Luis García Berlanga served with suggestive doses of humor full of acidity and that preserves an anthological work by José Isbert. An excellent example of black comedy, with the background of an argument against the death penalty, covered with the irony and sarcasm of the filmmaker’s early works. Critics Award at the Venice Festival.

17.15 / Movistar Estenos 2

‘Pinocchio’

Pinocchio. Italy, 2019 (125 minutes). Director: Matteo Garrone. Cast: Roberto Benigni, Federico Lielapi, Gigi Proietti.

Directed by Matteo Garrone, who changes register after Dogman Y Gomorrah, and the always moving role of Roberto Benigni is presented in this captivating live-action adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s immortal tale. A story that moves between tenderness and horror and that returns to the roots of the classic story. In conceiving Pinocchio and the other dolls, Garrone enlisted the invaluable help of makeup master Mark Coulier, Oscar winner for The Grand Budapest Hotel Y The woman of iron. Oscar nomination for best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling.

18.35 / AMC

‘Two Hanged in Chicago’

Just visiting. United States-France, 2001. Director: Jean-Marie Poiré. Cast: Jean Reno, Christian Clavier, Christina Applegate.

American remake of the French hit Visitors weren’t born yesterday and its sequel, The Visitors Return Through the Time Tunnel. Now the two protagonists, Jean Reno and Christian Clavier, find themselves lost in present-day Chicago, having been transported there from the 12th century. Sun being nothing to write home about manages to amuse.

18.40 / Movistar Fest

The Rolling Stones according to Scorsese

With a structure similar to that of a concert, the multi-award winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese directs shine a lighta documentary about the mythical Rolling Stones that takes as its title a song published by the band on their album Exile on Main St. from 1972, Shine a Light. The film, filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York in the fall of 2006, includes two performances by the group – with shots that allow the performance to be seen as if the viewer were in the front row – within the promotional tour of their work, Bigger Bangas well as a series of old images and interviews of the band.

20.03 / AMC

‘The terminal’

TheTerminal. United States, 2004 (123 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci.

Inspired by the life of Merhan Karimi Nasseri, an asylum seeker who lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle airport between 1988 and 2006, the film shows how a man who cannot set foot on American soil (Tom Hanks) is able to live the American dream without leaving the airport. Hanks is joined in the cast by such well-known actors as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stanley Tucci. He has the charm of him.

20.10 / Movistar Action

‘The last hit’

Heist. United States, 2001 (104 minutes). Director: David Mamet. Int.: Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito, Sam Rockwell, Rebecca Pidgeon.

David Mamet draws a thriller built on a network of spirals and deceptions, as ingenious as hectic. Mamet, who shows off his traditional skill as a screenwriter, deals with the adventures of a group of professional robbers who intend to confront his latest work, in the midst of masks and double games. The plot unfolds between threads of intrigue, indebted to classic film noir, and draws a sharp portrait of characters on the edge, entrenched in the work of a memorable cast.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

Madrid looks for the comeback

After the vibrant first leg, with a narrow victory for Manchester City (4-3), Real Madrid hosts the English team in their stadium in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. The team led by Pep Guardiola will try to capitalize on the result achieved at the Etihad Stadium, but the merengue team has shown throughout its history that the Champions League is its competition and it will put everything on the field to reach a new final.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill’ welcomes Antonio Resines

Tonight, El hormiguero receives the actor Antonio Resines, who will speak with Pablo Motos about the premiere of his new television series, We apologize for the inconveniences. His new series, available on Movistar, is a comedy about friendship and the disenchantment of old age in which the actor plays an acclaimed conductor who maintains a decades-long friendship with a famous rock star (Miguel Rellán). .

22.00 / #0

‘My favorite year’ with Petra Martínez

Dani Rovira and Arturo González-Campos receive in my favorite year to the actress Petra Martínez, recent winner of the Feroz Award for Best Supporting Actress for life was that. Arturo and Dani travel to the favorite year of well-known guests in the field of culture: comedians, performers, singers, podcasters and even the occasional Goya award winner, and together with them take an entertaining tour of that time (events, characters, music and most relevant and curious images) from the point of view of the personal experiences of the invited person and the humor of the presenters.

22.30 / Paramount Channel

‘The green Mile’

the green mile. United States, 1999 (180 minutes). Director: Frank Darabont. Cast: Tom Hanks, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt.

Paul Edgecomb (played by a compelling Tom Hanks) was the head warden on death row at Cold Mountain Prison. He walked down the aisle with all sorts of convicts, but never met anyone like a burly black man (a role that earned Michael Clarke Duncan an Oscar nomination) who is admitted to the penitentiary. Darabont returns to the prison cinema after the round Life imprisonment to prescribe an entertaining adaptation of a novel by the prolific Stephen King.

22.30 / The Sixth

Yolanda Díaz visits ‘The Objective’

Ana Pastor will interview in The objective to the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, at a time when espionage with Pegasus shakes the legislature. The Minister of Labor will also respond to questions related to the rise in prices, employment or the energy crisis. Another Galician will be the second guest this Wednesday. Actor Luis Zahera, winner of a Goya for ‘El Reino’, visits ‘El Objective’. The Galician actor will talk with Ana Pastor about her career, her most recognized roles and current affairs.

22.40 / The 1

‘The collector of lovers’

Kiss the Girls. United States, 1997 (108 minutes). Director: Gary Fleder. Cast: Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, Cary Elwes.

The criminal insanity of psychopaths continues to give rise to many thriller. This, with several topics, is one of them. Morgan Freeman, a proven actor, reprises the role of detective that he developed in Seven in this entertaining psychological intrigue directed by Gary Fleder.

22.45 / Antenna 3

The trial continues in ‘Alba’

Ninth installment of the series starring Elena Rivera, Alba. Now, Alba and Bego can’t believe that Hugo lied. It is the turn of Jacobo and Rubén, who declare that Alba acted proactively. Marta provides proof that the Entrerríos did not have and they seek to incapacitate Rubén to invalidate his acts. But the lawyer is not the only one with an ace up her sleeve, since Eloy brings up a piece of information about Alba that Marte doesn’t know about. In addition, César’s statement is another thing that disappoints, especially Clara, who knows of her lies. It’s time to watch the rape in court. On the other hand, there are two complaints that were withdrawn shortly after and Alba, Bego and Marta seek to contact the complainants. Talking with Tirso about Alba’s case, Bego explains how easy everything would be if the Entrerríos ‘camel’ could talk.

22.45 / Four

Rossy de Palma travels to Rwanda with ‘Planeta Calleja’

A visit inside a lava tube, a trekking through the mountains to discover a family of gorillas in freedom and a trip to the past to learn about the recent history of the country, are some of the experiences lived in Rwanda by Rossy de Palma in the new installment by Planet Alley. The adventure through East Africa of the Spanish actress begins in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali, in the company of her children Gabriel and Luna. After meeting Jesús Calleja, they visit the Rwandan Genocide Memorial, a monument erected to commemorate the 800,000 victims of the greatest extermination in modern history, where they learn about the events that occurred in 1994 and the way in which the country came out ahead until peace is achieved again.

24.00 / Antenna 3

‘I am’, Jesus Gil

Jesús Gil, José María Ruiz Mateos, Mario Conde or Dionisio Rodríguez, alias ‘El Dioni’, will be some of the protagonists of the reports of I am. Each issue of this space, each one dedicated independently to one of these personalities, will analyze the incredible story of their lives and at the same time will be a review of the Spain of the time. Tonight the protagonist will be Jesús Gil, former builder, former mayor of Marbella and former president of Atlético de Madrid. This new documentary series will make an approach to the most unexplored face of those public figures whose interventions on the small screen have best portrayed them.

0.30 / The 2

‘On the cover’, night of sects

Tonight, On the front page premieres the report ‘Thieves of minds’ in which he tackles the world of sects. Far from disappearing, they are increasingly present among us. The traditional ones coexist with the 2.0 sects, which feed on new technologies to attract their members.

A team from the program has been with several victims who have gone through different sects, who will explain how they suffered that manipulation, how they were robbed of their ability to reason, how they were financially ruined or sexually abused.

0.55 / Movistar Comedy

‘Welcome to Collinwood’

Welcome to Collinwood. United States, 2002 (82 minutes). Directors: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Speakers: Sam Rockwell, William H. Macy, Isaiah Washington.

Some thieves are about to pull off the heist of their lives, a seemingly simple heist, even for a gang of bunglers like them. The Russo brothers tackle, with the production of Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney, this nice remake from the classic Italian comedy of the fifties Rufufu, by Mario Monicelli. It has its charm.

