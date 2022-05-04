What is the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard? These are the keys

The actor tries to convince the jury that the allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by Heard are false and have destroyed his career. / EFE Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL

This Monday the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is resumed, a case that has drawn the attention of the public around the world and that has been partially broadcast by news channels.

Depp sued Heard over a 2018 column describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Heard did not mention Depp in the text published in the Washington Post, he accuses her of implying that he was an abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages. Heard countersued in response, demanding $100 million and claiming she suffered “unbridled physical violence and abuse” at the star’s hands.

Depp filed the libel suit in the United States after losing a separate London libel case in November 2020 against The Sun tabloid for calling him a “woman beater.”

The ten people who make up the jury of the trial, which began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, USA), have heard for several hours details of the tortuous relationship that the couple of actors had for five years.

Last week, the three-time Oscar-nominated actor tried to convince the jury that Heard’s domestic abuse allegations are false and have destroyed his career. He further claimed that his ex-wife “verbally decimated” him with a “kind of rapid fire, endless parade of insults,” and that he often retreated to another room to escape her wrath.

“If I stayed to argue, I was sure it would eventually escalate into violence and it often did,” he said. “In her rage and her anger, she hit (…)” She began with a slap. She could start with a push,” she said. “She could start, you know, by throwing the TV remote at my head. She could be throwing a glass of wine in my face.”

Lawyers for Heard, 36, responded by detailing Depp, 58,’s long drug and alcohol history to undermine his credibility.

The actor remained calm during questioning by Heard’s lawyers, although he occasionally let his anger show. Urged by his ex-wife’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, to respond with a “simple yes or no question,” Depp said: “Nothing is simple in this case.”

Depp appeared in court last week with his hair tied in a ponytail, earrings and large rings. He has favored three-piece suits, and on Thursday he wore all black: a black suit, a black vest, and a black shirt and tie.

Heard, who starred in the film “Aquaman,” has mostly opted for black dresses and a change of headdress each day. She has remained stoic over Depp’s testimony, listening intently, whispering with her lawyers and taking notes on a yellow pad.

He showed his emotions, however, when video was released Thursday of an irate Depp slamming his kitchen cabinet doors. The actress was also clearly dismayed when the jury heard a tape of her pleading with Depp not to cut himself with a knife.

Heard’s lawyers have argued that Depp became a sexually and physically abusive “monster” when drunk or high, and questioned him extensively about his substance use.

“We drank together. We used cocaine together maybe a couple of times, ”Depp said when asked about his dates with rocker Marilyn Manson.

In a text message to another friend, actor Paul Bettany, Depp spoke about taking a flight without having “food for days, powders, half a bottle of whiskey, 1,000 Red Bulls and vodkas, pills and two bottles of champagne.”

Text messages

In the first week of the trial, the names of enough celebrities came out to fill a tabloid. Depp said he suspected actor James Franco of having an affair with Heard.

Heard, meanwhile, was jealous of a Depp tattoo that read “Winona Forever” (“inona forever”), a reference to his ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder. Depp said he had the last two letters erased and the tattoo now reads “Wino Forever.”

The jury also heard Depp read out obscene text messages to various people calling Heard a “sneaky whore.” among other epithets. In a message, Depp refers to his ex-partner, the singer Vanessa Paradis, mother of his two children, as a “French extortionist”.

For example, in a message to one of his sisters, the actor said on January 17, 2013: “The idiot with the cow! I’ll punch the ugly bitch before I let her in, don’t worry. Has that worthless bitch arrived yet? In another message he referred to her as a “dirty bitch.”

During the interrogation, Heard’s lawyer repeatedly asked Deep if he had correctly read the content of the messages, to which the actor replied in the affirmative.

In one of the messages, the actor acknowledged that he had gone “too far” and promised to work with his psychologist to modify his behavior, which was then conditioned by drug and alcohol use, according to Heard.

“I’m sorry for being less (than I should). For disappointing you, for my behavior. I’m a fucking savage. I have to end that! I have to put an end to it! ”, Said the message that Depp sent to his ex-wife on December 18, 2014 and that was read at the trial.