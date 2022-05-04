what is the trial and why they are in dispute

The defamation trial continues against Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, which began on April 11. It is scheduled to last six weeks in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, United States).

In a very mediatic trial, both national and international, and followed live by different media and television channels, thus surpassing the audiences generated by the legal process of OJ Simpson.

Isable PlantPOP host of Radio PAUTA He said that “Depp is suing his ex, Amber Heard, for 50 million dollars for defamation, for having said that she was a victim of abuse and domestic violence by him. So far we have only seen everything that is team Johnny testifying”.

Amber Heard, for her part, responds with a counterclaim in which she alleges that the actor has promoted a smear campaign against her and claims 100 million dollars.

All this has caused a long judicial process in which different graphic evidence has been provided, and different witnesses: ex-workers and friends of the couple who have declared to try to discern the behavior of both within the relationship.

“Himself telling of his childhood, a victim of violence, a victim of substance abuse, things that he does not deny, but he says that the abuse here was for both sides. This is a toxic relationship for there and for here, I I’ve never hit a woman and she just wanted to destroy my life and wanted to become more famous,” said Isable Plante, referring to Depp’s words.

The trial has taken a turn mainly due to public opinion. Before, Johnny Depp was seen as the culprit and abuser, but this has been turned around and the public lashes out at his ex-wife. “Before that happens and given that, especially in the world of Tik Tok, this trial has gone viral because we have learned about all the horrible things that sometimes happen in celebrity marriages, it is that the public opinion about Johnny Depp as defending him and saying that Amber Heard made it all up”.

“We heard a psychologist saying that she was crazy, we heard Johnyy Depp’s friends saying that she was the worst. We now need Amber Heard to take the stand to appear in this trial. We have not yet heard the counterparty,” he concluded. Elizabeth Plant.