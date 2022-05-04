What I see? The film that premiered on the brink of World War III and Frank Sinatra took it out of circulation

World peace hung in the balance on October 24, 1962. That day, the Prime Minister of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, sent a letter with very aggressive words to the President of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. “You are not appealing to reason, but you want to intimidate us,” wrote the leader of the USSR in response to the announced intention of the US government to prevent the arrival of Soviet freighters with military material from the sea.

The missile crisis was at its height of tension, So named because of the American fear that the USSR stationed on the island governed by Fidel Castro several of these guided projectiles, with enough range to hit cities in the United States in a few minutes. All historical records admit that the two superpowers were never closer to initiating a devastating nuclear confrontation at that time of the Cold War.

As fate would have it, that Wednesday, October 24 the ambassador of fear (The Manchurian Candidate) had its world premiere in New York and Los Angeles. Six decades later, it is worth reviewing this film and seeing it again from a moment in the history of humanity in which some of the elements that identified it reappear: an armed confrontation that can become the spark of a conflict of much more extended scope; a generalized state of paranoia and distrust around political behavior; the belief that everyone can be a potential suspect and, as such, hatch any type of conspiracy in order to conquer power or cling to it, as the case may be. There is coincidence in another key dimension: the irreconcilable differences that appear within American society and consequently raise all kinds of fears, suspicions and dark maneuvers in which the truth ends up being manipulated.

From a novel by Richard Condon, the ambassador of fear describes what happens to a survivor of the Korean War, Sergeant Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey), who on his return from the battlefront is received in the United States as a hero, when in fact he became (along with the rest of his company) the subject of a complete brainwashing exercise in the Chinese region alluded to in the title.

The film directed by John Frankenheimer It tells how a group of Russian and Chinese military scientists prepared Shaw through a series of sophisticated techniques and hypnosis procedures to become a kind of puppet, capable of executing a political assassination without being aware of his actions. The objective of this assassination is to enthrone a dim-witted senator as a candidate for president of the United States, an ideal figure to be manipulated by communist interests. The greatest fear imaginable.

Frank Sinatra and Laurence Harvey in a key scene of The Ambassador of Fear, related to brainwashing, the central theme of the film

In recent years it has become customary to show former President Donald Trump as a Manchurian Candidate, above all because of his never hidden affinity with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. That declared sympathy led to the direct thought that Trump was making certain geopolitical decisions in direct line with the interests of the rival power. The tycoon himself fed all the anxiety naturally exposed in the face of this reality by referring to the facts with words such as suspicion, machination, insidiousness or fallacy. In this scenario, everyone seems to be accusing everyone of maneuvering behind the scenes with some undisclosed political objective.

This look appeared stimulated by the much closer memory of the new version of the ambassador of fearreleased in 2004, directed by Jonathan Demme (The silence of the inocents) and available on the Paramount+ platform. In this remake, the Korean conflict is replaced by a much more recent war, that of the Gulf (Kuwait, to be more precise), and instead of actions ordered by some governments, there is talk of manipulation (torture through) that responds to explicit corporate interests hiding behind political strategies that hide them. Now the control of the human will can be exercised through very sophisticated devices: micro-implants or chips that anyone can carry inside their body.

The true protagonist of the story is Ben Marco, who in the original 1962 version also wears a military uniform and is personified by Frank Sinatra. Marco was Sergeant Shaw’s superior officer in Korea and, like the rest of the company, also experienced brainwashing in Manchuria. But after the war, Marco begins to have horrible nightmares that take him back to the battlefield and to the memory of Shaw, turned political columnist. As his suspicions grow and the need to unite the scattered pieces of a complicated puzzle, Marco meets the beautiful Eugenie (Janet Leigh), who will become your ally. The place that the woman occupies in the plot, never made explicit, became a constant subject of speculation (and more than one conspiracy theory) every time the film found a suitable time for its vindication. What a paradox.

Frank Sinatra plays a soldier who suffers horrible nightmares, memories of a determining episode in the plot of the film

The passage of time (and especially the remake 2004) managed to recover interest in a work that at the time was inevitably exposed to more than one misleading interpretation. To the coincidence between its premiere and the missile crisis in 1962 must be added the appearance of parallel lines between Frankenheimer’s film and the assassination of President Kennedy, which occurred the following year in Dallas.

Here, too, paranoia and the effects of what is generically known as “conspiracy theory” reappeared. As one of the pivotal scenes of the film (and by extension, the plot itself) has to do with a political assassination, some saw in the ambassador of fear a new and dangerous connection between fiction and reality. Condon, the novel’s author, was asked at the time if he felt responsible for Kennedy’s death.

Since Sinatra was a close friend of the Kennedys, it was argued more than once that he himself was responsible for its complete release from circulation in 1975, three years after buying the rights to the film. As an excellent text on the novel and the film published in 2003 in The New Yorker weekly recalls, Sinatra never revealed the reasons for that decision. The belief that he felt guilty seems to belie the fact that he authorized his own daughter, Tina, to carry out an eventual remake. The 2004 film, starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, includes Tina Sinatra among its producers. Her father passed away in March 1998, after spending the last 36 years without being able to completely heal from the pain and discomfort suffered in the little finger of her right hand, which was fractured during the fight scene with Henry Silva. . The demands and times of a shoot that Sinatra took with great commitment prevented her from taking a break to heal as she should, and the aftermath of the episode stayed with her forever.

A few more facts and details enrich the interest in discovering (or re-seeing) the original version of the ambassador of fear. For example, the way in which the film explores in a plot narrated in the spirit of a thriller some very deep psychological aspects of its main characters. This is where the imprint of Frankenheimer appears, one of the most recognized figures of the first generation of television directors who managed to step strong in Hollywood.

Member of a list in which Delbert Mann, Sidney Lumet, Franklin J. Schaffner, Martin Ritt and Arthur Penn also stand out, Frankenheimer always stood out for his pulse to narrate suspense, his preference for filming in natural settings of the action and a curious predisposition to use unfocused lenses in some scenes to give an image of strangeness and deformation in the behavior of certain characters.

The film also brings us back to the now almost forgotten Laurence Harvey. Born in Lithuania, raised in South Africa, educated in London, he belongs to a brilliant generation of British actors of theatrical lineage who later shone in the cinema, bringing great complexity and credibility to characters connected with the reality of that time. After earning an Oscar nomination for Leading Actor for souls at auction (1958) and reaching the height of his career throughout the following decade, Harvey died prematurely in 1973, a victim of cancer. He was just 45 years old.

Angela Lansbury, fundamental protagonist of the plot of The ambassador of fear. For this film she got an Oscar nomination.

Today there are three survivors of the main cast of the ambassador of fear: the chameleon Henry Silva (93 years old), villain of every conceivable ethnicity over four decades; the blonde Leslie Parish (87), whom fans of the series Batman will remember for her appearance in some episodes as the skater Glacia Glaze (Glacia Hélida), and above all the venerable and illustrious Angela Lansbury (96), whose extraordinary portrayal of an oppressive and manipulative mother (a decisive character in the entire plot) earned her one of the two Oscar nominations the film received. The other was for editing. The most curious thing is that Lansbury, at the time of filming, was barely three years older than Harvey, his son in fiction. In 1962, the future crime reporter he was just 37 years old. He fulfilled them on October 16, the same day the Missile Crisis broke out.

The Ambassador of Fear (1962) is available on Qubit TV.