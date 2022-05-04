What did Audrey Hepburn die of? So were the last days of the actress

The dream of Audrey Hepburn was to become a professional dancer, but the tragedy of the WWII It left a deep wound that never healed. He was about to die of malnutrition and watched the Jews on trains to the concentration camps. He carried the weight of a cruel conflict immune to human pain. “I saw it, I heard it, I felt it, andIt’s something that doesn’t go away. It was not a nightmare. I was there and all that happened,” he recounted in 1951.

Despite what her eyes observed and her body experienced, the actress survived and became the hollywood diamond. The star, who was born in Belgium, possessed refined mannerisms and an elegant posture, a product of her years studying ballet. Over the years, her charisma and intelligence led her to be crowned Givenchy’s muse.

After being forced to give up ballet, Audrey Hepburn took refuge in the theater. His mischievous smile and his big eyes, owners of a look full of astonishment, surprised the French writer Colettewho chose her to star in the musical comedy Gigi on Broadway.

His career in Hollywood

Although he had already participated in several film productions, his first starring role was in Holidays in Rome (1953), from director William Wayner. The film, in which she shared credits with Gregory Peck, it was worth itl Oscar Award for Best Actress, category to which she was nominated four more times. Due to the success of the film, Hepburn appeared on the cover of the magazine Time.

A year later he starred in the comedy sabrina (1954) where he had the opportunity to collaborate with Hubert deGivenchy, who selected her wardrobe for the film. From that first meeting, the actress and the designer maintained an unbreakable friendship until her death.

Sabrina was followed by memorable films like Funny face, story of a nun -his best work, according to Hepburn herself-, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Charade, my fair lady, two on the road Y Alone in the dark.

He married twice: the first time with the actor mel ferrerwith whom he procreated his first-born Sean, and the second with the italian aristocrat Andrea Dott, father of her son Luca. During the last stage of his life he maintained a relationship with Robert Woldernext to him carried out his humanitarian work.

His last role was in the movie Alwaysfrom steven spielberg, in which he played an angel. The public would see her once again on the small screen in the series Gardens of the world with Audrey Hepburn, which he filmed before his death and earned him an Emmy.

What did Audrey Hepburn die of?

Her traumatic experiences in the war and the strict eating habits she had during her training as a dancer caused a anorexia nervosa that he tried to hide throughout his artistic career.

It is known that the actress smoked until three packs of cigarettes a day. In her last years she dedicated her time to her work as an activist and ambassador for Unicef.

Audrey Hepburn died January 20, 1993 at his home in Tolochenaz, Switzerland due to a colon cancer. He was 63 years old. The day of his death elizabeth taylor stated: “God will be glad to have an angel like Audrey”words of admiration that marked the farewell to a star of cinema, fashion and theater.

