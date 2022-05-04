We Love Nicole Kidman’s Style, But We Can’t Endorse These Dresses

EFE videos

A global logistics sector to the limit leaves prices rising in Central America

Panama City, May 2 (EFE) .- The global supply chain is “at the limit” due to events that are becoming cyclical, such as the affectation of large Chinese ports by the pandemic. The direct consequences in Central America are the rise in product prices and the scarcity of some, such as technological ones. “The (global) logistics sector is very fragile,” Alberto López Tom, president of the Logistics Business Council (COEL) of Panama, said in an interview with Efe, the country that, thanks to its interoceanic canal, is the gateway and distribution node of merchandise for all of Central America and some markets in the south of the continent and the Caribbean. After more than two years and within the framework of China’s “zero tolerance” policy, the global pandemic continues to hit China’s large ports. The closure of the city of Shanghai due to a pandemic rebound has hindered the departure of goods from the port of that city, one of the largest in the world, in recent weeks. And about eight months ago, the partial closure of the large Ningbo-Zhoushan terminal, located in eastern China, triggered freight rates, which then rose up to five times for cargo arriving in Central America. “This is an issue that is becoming quite cyclical, because the disruptions have not stopped,” such as the restrictions due to the pandemic in China, and new ones have appeared, such as the military conflict in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and the spike in oil Tom Lopez said. PRICE RISE AND SHORTAGE China’s policy of “zero tolerance” with covid “is causing serious problems and effects on the logistics chain and we are going to feel that in Central America in the coming weeks”, with a “rise in freight , which will result in more expensive products, and there will also be space availability problems on ships”. The products that are going to be most affected are the finished ones, especially the technological ones, “which can hardly be replaced quickly because they are large production lines that only exist in China.” “For example, if you are looking for articles such as clothing, tires or food, you have alternatives in other places. But you will not be able to get electronics that only have their plants in China,” explained the COEL president. THE RISE IN FUEL The rise in fuel prices “affects all levels.” In maritime transport “it is felt but it is not as tangible as in land transport”. “The shipping companies in Panama and in other countries, in what is Central American transportation, are making adjustments that were not seen before. An adjustment rate is being implemented for fuel surcharge (…) because with rates that are very rigid, land transportation from here to Guatemala, to Nicaragua is no longer attractive”. HONDURAS, NICARAGUA AND THE CARIBBEAN THE MOST AFFECTED In this scenario, Panama, “being the point of entry and distribution” of cargo, is the least affected, but not those at the end of the chain, such as Honduras and Nicaragua. “Guatemala receives a lot of cargo through Mexico. I would say that Nicaragua and Honduras would be the most affected, and some Caribbean countries, which are very small markets and do not have such an attractive supply chain,” López Tom said. Panama also has the advantage that “due to its good connectivity it can also bring cargo from the United States, benefiting from the great purchasing power and cargo volumes” handled by that country, and even triangulates it to “other markets such as Colombia, Costa Rica and some Caribbean countries,” he stressed. PERSPECTIVES: WHO KNOWS WHAT ELSE COULD HAPPEN “I would not venture to say that this is going to be resolved soon because unexpected elements arise: a conflict in Ukraine, the increase in fuel… who knows what else could happen,” said López Tom . He valued that the cheapest freight rates of the year are now being seen in the region and that the trend will be increasing, not only because of the international environment but also because it will enter the second half of the year, when the priority is to place products on the market for December sales. In this scenario, although in Panama there is distribution capacity, for ships to pass through the canal, “if there are limitations in other places, the chain stops,” he warned. Giovanna Ferullo M. (c) Agencia EFE