Viral: “What happened to your finger?”, the question of a child to Johnny Depp that today revives the networks in the middle of the trial | TikTok | United States | Amber Heard | Stories | nnda nnrt | STORIES

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is already in its fourth week and in the social media users relived an episode that occurred in 2015, when the American actor was still married. Characterized as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, he was visiting patients diagnosed with cancer in a hospital and a boy asked him the question, “What happened to your finger?” Meet the history behind that video that was made viral.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married between 2015 and 2016. During that time, both actors lived a stormy relationship that, in the long run, triggered a trial for defamation.

Two years after the failed marriage, Heard wrote an article in The Washington Post describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” according to CNN. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, for her part, sued the 36-year-old woman for $50 million and she made a $100 million counterclaim against her ex-husband.

Before their divorce, in 2015, the couple was in Australia and it was there that they had their last big fight, says the BBC. The actress recalled, during a telephone conversation with Depp, that he threw a cell phone at her face, while the American alleged that she threw a glass vodka bottle at him, which caused a cut in the upper part of one of his fingers, according to VC, who consulted his testimony at the trial.

Johnny Depp claimed in a libel trial that his ex-wife Amber Heard threw a bottle at him, cutting one of his fingers. (Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/POOL/AFP)

“What happened to your finger”?

In the midst of the trial that has gone viral, social network users recalled an episode in 2015, precisely shortly after the last fight between the two actors. Characterized as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp had gone to a hospital in Australia to visit children diagnosed with cancer.

A child questioned Depp about his finger: “What happened to your finger?”He tells.

The actor, while continuing to play his beloved character, replied: “My finger? I got hurt a lot”. “I ate it. I bit it. I was starving. I was starving. I bit my finger. I ate it! Tip. Only a little. The nail didn’t look good.”he said jokingly.

@kes.io My man #johnnydepp really went through it and paid his ex wife millions during the divorce… just to have her go on tour and accuse him of domestic #amberheard ♬ Funny video “Carmen Prelude” Arranging weakness(836530) – yo suzuki(akisai)

The clip was remembered on TikTok by the user kes.io and, in two weeks, it already has more than 4 million views. Users of the social network highlighted the good gesture of the 58-year-old American.

“He had quite a traumatic experience and downplayed the kid and made it funny, God bless him.”wrote one user. “This is heartbreaking” Another follower commented.

Who is Johnny Depp?

John Christopher Depp II was born on June 9, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky, United States. He is an American actor, producer, screenwriter and musician, who has been nominated three times for an Oscar. He got a Golden Globe.