Vin Diesel snubs movies and sets

The tenth chapter of Fast and Furious seems to be burdened by countless problems: Vin Diesel is now at the center of the rumors.

There are cinematic sagas that go on by inertia and which lovers of this beautiful medium probably do not feel the need for. Among these there is certainly Fast and Furiousa saga that originally had something peculiar and that had brought a pinch of innovation to the action genre, but which over time has turned into a jumble of frenetic scenes, absurdly complicated plots (for narrative choices not for real depth of the plot), beautiful cars and beautiful women.

What comes to mind is that the producers of the saga wanted to exploit the fame and success at the box office of the brand to use it as a tourist spot for some countries and holiday resorts. Each film, in fact, is set in a different area of ​​the world and certainly this visibility also benefits the country hosting the shooting.

Beyond the retro-thoughts and conspiracy theses, Fast and Furious still works and rightfully so you try to squeeze it out as much as possible until the magic is completely gone. To have benefited from it was also an idol of the world audience such as Vin Diesel, who also thanks to the success obtained with this saga is now permanently the highest paid actor in the world.

Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel late on set and doesn’t know the lines?

The tenth chapter of the saga was not born under a lucky star and for some time now in this part of rumors of difficulty in managing the set. We recently learned of the director’s decision Jeremy Lin to leave the project (he directed five chapters of the saga and this would have been the sixth). Upon hearing the news of the director’s resignation, fans of the saga immediately lashed out at Vin Diesel, as the actor had already created problems on the set in the past. Many will remember that a quarrel between him and Dwayne Johnson had led The Rock to abandon the saga forever.

The hypothesis of the public in these hours was supported by the rumors that the NY Daily News reported on its pages. According to an anonymous source to the newspaper, Vin Diesel would have become unmanageable for the director: “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin is giving up $ 10 or maybe even $ 20 million as a director. Vin Diesel shows up late on the set, he doesn’t know his lines, he’s out of shape ”.