“Vin Diesel is late on set, doesn’t know his lines and appears out of shape”: Director Justin Lin criticizes the star of “Fast and Furious” and leaves the film | Cinema | Entertainment

The director of the tenth installment of the films from “Fast and Furious” justin lin gave some statements regarding the situation that he lives in the filming of the film of Hollywood, in the one that criticizes the behavior of the star of the film, Vin Diesel.

Lin decided to leave the command of the renowned saga due to some problems he had with the acclaimed actor and his way of appearing on the recording set.

Why is Justin Lin leaving the Vin Diesel movie?

According to a report from Richard Johnson For NY Daily News, it is read that the Thai director renounced the 10 or 20 million that he would be paid for the making of the film, since some of Vin Diesel’s attitudes were not well seen by Lin.

“Diesel is late to set. His lines are not known, he is in poor shape, ”commented the media source about the situation between the two members of the shoot.

According to the Vandal portal, Lin has already made her decision and has the support of the producer: “With the support of Universal PicturesI have made the difficult decision to retire as director of “Fast 10″, but I will continue to be attached to the project as a producer”.

At first, Justin announced that he was leaving the direction of the film due to creative differences with respect to the film, but then the specific details for which he was forced to leave the project came to light.

Vin Diesel and his behavior in “Fast and Furious”

Knowing the real reason why the director of the saga left the command, many recalled that this is not the first time that Vin Diesel has behaved inappropriately within the same car movies.

On a previous occasion, the renowned actor Dwayne Johnson refused to work with him again, due to his behavior both on and off set.

However, the filming of “Fast and Furious 10” continues its preparations, although it is temporarily without a director. What is certain are the new additions to the shoot, Jason Momoa Y Brie Larson They will be part of the team.

And although Lin will no longer be fully directing the film, they will follow the same narrative and work in parallel so that everything turns out as optimal as possible and the premiere of the film can be seen on May 19, 2023. (AND)

