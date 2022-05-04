Video of “Canelo” Álvarez buying tennis shoes goes viral; that’s how you choose them

A video published on TikTok and Twitter has made “Canelo” Álvarez viral, where he is seen buying several luxury tennis shoes.

The clip is just over 20 seconds long and has accumulated more than 530 thousand reproductions.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is known, in addition to his profession, for spending large amounts on footwear, as seen in the Tiktok video.

A Twitter account shared the video in which Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, a Mexican boxer, is seen buying supposedly luxury sneakers.

“Canelo” Álvarez is recorded buying tennis shoes and goes viral

Starting from this premise, Through the Twitter account Lo + viral, a video has been published in which the Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is seen buying tennisSupposedly luxury.

Originally, the clip of just 20 seconds was shared on TikTok, the Chinese social network that has become the ideal space for young people of the so-called Generation Z.

Even in the case of viral cases, the platform developed by ByteDance is one of the most mentioned in recent years, as is the case with the video of “Canelo” Álvarez.

The user known on the Chinese social network as Joe La Puma He was in charge of recording the Mexican boxer and, immediately, the comments of Internet users have not stopped.

@jlp Throwback to Canelo Alvarez browsing the shelves on #SneakerShopping ? ? original sound – Joe La Puma

“That’s how I was in Price Shoes”; “Me, after collecting the fortnight”; “Me when I go to Coppel”; “I in the bales”; “Me when I enter 3 Brothers”; These are some of the comments that users have left on the tiktoker video.

Notably the TikTok video has accumulated more than 530 thousand reproductions and, above all, is generating an important conversation among users.

Although we are talking about one of the most recognized athletes in Mexico, it is also true that one of the hallmarks of “Canelo” is his taste for exuberant tennisa fact that he has made known in several of his fights where he is seen wearing his clothing.

In fact, in an interview with the journalist Graham Bensinger carried out in 2021, the Mexican spoke precisely of his fascination with luxury sneakers, especially exclusive footwear.

