Venice Film Festival awards the Golden Lion to Paul Schrader

American film director paul schraderauthor of American Gigolo and screenwriter of Taxi driveryou will receive the golden lion to his career in the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 31 to September 10, the organizers of the Italian festival announced on Wednesday.

“I feel deeply honored, Venice is the lion of my heart,” The 75-year-old director reacted, as reported in a press release by the festival.

For the director of the festival, the Italian film critic Alberto Barbera, the prize is “a New Hollywood figure, that revolutionized the imagination, aesthetics and language of American cinema in the late 1960s”.

paul schrader He is “one of the most important American authors of his generation, a filmmaker who has been deeply influenced by European culture and cinema, a stubbornly independent screenwriter,” he stressed.

Who is Paul Schrader?

As a screenwriter, Paul Schrader has worked with leading filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese (Taxi driverbut also Wild bull Y The last temptation of Christ), steven spielberg (Encounters of the third kind), Brian De Palma (Obsession) and even, Sydney Pollack (Yakuza).

In 2021, Schrader competed in Venice with card counter, a complex thriller, which did not win any award. Founded in 1932, the Venice Film Festival, the oldest in the world, celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

