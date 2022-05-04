Venice awards the Lion for Lifetime Achievement to American director Paul Schrader

American film director Paul Schrader, author of “American Gigolo” and screenwriter of “Taxi Driver”, will receive the Golden Lion for his career at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 31 to 10 September, announced this Wednesday the Italian festival.

“I feel deeply honored, Venice is the lion of my heart,” the 75-year-old director reacted, according to a press release from the festival.

For the director of the Mostra, the Italian film critic Alberto Barbera, the award is given to “a figure of New Hollywood, who revolutionized the imagination, aesthetics and language of American cinema at the end of the 1960s.”

Paul Schrader is “one of the most important American authors of his generation, a filmmaker who has been deeply influenced by European culture and cinema, a stubbornly independent screenwriter,” he stressed.

As a screenwriter, Paul Schrader has worked with leading filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese (“Taxi Driver”, but also “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ”), Steven Spielberg (“Encounters of the Third Kind”), Brian De Palma (“Obsession”) and even Sydney Pollack (“Yakuza”).

In 2021, Schrader competed in Venice with “The Card Counter”, a complex thriller, which did not win any awards.

Founded in 1932, the Venice Film Festival, the oldest in the world, celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

glr-kv/mb