VAN DIJK REVEALED IT: What did Klopp say to the Liverpool players during half-time in the match against Villarreal?

Not even Van Dijk, the leader, was comfortable. When the break of the semi-final second leg between Villarreal and Liverpool came, the aggregate score was tied. The Reds They hadn’t lost anything, true, but they had wasted their advantage and, if they continued as in the first half, they were going to be left without the end of Paris.

Fortunately for their cause, the reaction came. And according to the story of Virgil van Dijk, Jürgen Klopp’s words were important. Basically, the German coach told them to play his way. While it is true The Yellow Submarine was competing at a very high level, the Anfield team betrayed each other for 45 minutes. And that was something they couldn’t allow in the plugin.

KLOPP’S SPEECH IN THE BREAK AGAINST VILLARREAL

“He told us to play football, to play how Liverpool know how to play, how we’ve played basically all season. Regain possession of the ball, make a lot of movements with the ball, but also behind their defensive line, because they play with their last forward line. And with the speed we have, we had to mix around. But we also had to show how much we wanted to be in the final, and that’s how it all started. In the second half we dominated and played very well.”declared the Dutch wall, in an interview for BT Sports.

The analysis of VVD: “We had to forget about the first half as quickly as possible. The dressing room goal didn’t help us, it helped them massively. We had to dig deep, we had to be very mature. And, obviously, in the second we played outstandingly, with the ball, without the ball, recovering very quickly. We knew it was going to be difficult for them to keep up the pace and the courses. Deserved victory, based on what happened in the second half”.

Undefeated data. Virgil van Dijk has played 3 finals in the 4 seasons he has had without physical problems at Liverpool. One of the best signings in the history of the English club.

Did you know…? Virgil van Dijk has already been champion of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and European Super Cup with Liverpool. And he goes for much more.