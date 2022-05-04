Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, lucid, bohemian and fun

Italian actress and director based in France, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi is one of the emerging icons of the late 20th century and early 21st century, a lucid, bohemian and very funny woman.

Bruni Tedeschi was born in Turin on November 16, 1964. She is the stepsister of the model who was the first lady of France, Carla Bruni. They were born into a wealthy family in Turin, who had to move to Paris (when Valeria was nine years old) due to the serious situation in Italy in the 1970s, due to the terrorist wave of the Red Brigades when her family received death threats.

Valeria studied theater in Nanterre at the Ecole des Amandiers, where the filmmaker Patrice Chéreau taught, who made her film debut in his film ‘Hotel de France’ in 1987, to appear two years later in ‘A story of boys and girls ‘, from the Italian Pupi Avati. Since then she has participated in numerous productions both in Italy and France. In 1991 she appeared alongside Paco Rabal and Ángela Molina in ‘The man who lost his shadow’, by the Swiss director Alain Tanner, a Swiss-Spanish co-production shot in Levantine lands.

In 1993, she acted in the film ‘Les Gens normaux n’ont rien d’exceptionnel’, by Laurence Ferreira Barbosa, which was a great success with the public in France and with which she won the César award for best new actress and the award for the best female performance at the Locarno Film Festival.

Until the end of the century, she was an increasingly important actress, thanks to films like ‘Queen Margot’, by Patrice Chéreau; ‘The Second Time’, alongside Nanni Moretti for which she won the David di Donatello award; she repeated the same award in 1998 for ‘La parola amore esiste’, both directed by Mimmo Calopresti. ‘My man’, by Bertrand Blier; ‘Nenette et Boni’, by Clarie Denis; ‘Those who love me will take the train’, by Patrice Chéreau; ‘La Balia’, by Marco Bellocchio, or ‘In the heart of lies’, by Claude Chabrol.

In 2003 she made her debut as a director, without abandoning her work as an actress, with ‘It’s easier for a camel’, in which she also stars alongside Chiara Mastroianni. A year after her Francois Ozon calls her to star in ‘Five times two’, a director with whom she repeats in 2004 in ‘The time that remains’. She and she made a gigantic international leap by putting themselves under the orders of Steven Spielberg in ‘Munich’ in 2005, and Ridley Scott in 2006 with ‘A Good Year’.

She came back behind the camera in 2007 with ‘Actrices’, a semi-autobiographical film that follows the vicissitudes of a 40-year-old actress, single and childless, who begins rehearsals for the play ‘A month in the field’, which precisely Bruni-Tedeschi had starred in the year 2000, which won the first prize in the ‘Un certain regard’ section of the Cannes Film Festival. She directs again in 2013 with ‘A castle in Italy’ and that same year Paolo Virzi makes her the protagonist of ‘The human capital’. The director would call her again to star in ‘Locas de alegría’ (2016) which became a huge success all over the world, which among us won the Silver Spike for Best Actress at the Valladolid Seminci.

Her latest works have been ‘The summer house’ (2018) again also as a director, ‘Only the beasts’ (2019), by Dominik Moll, ‘Summer of 85’ (2000) by François Ozon, ‘A state scandal ‘ (2021), by Thierry de Peretti, or ‘The Line’ (2022), by Ursula Meier. The actress has been a partner of actor Louis Garrel (‘Dreamers’) whom she takes 19 years. They were together for almost a decade until they broke up in 2012, with whom she has a daughter, Oumy Bruni Garrel, who has had small roles in some movies.